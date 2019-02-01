Builder’s latest communities offer spacious single-family new homes in commuter friendly location in the heart of the Bay Area; priced from low-$1 million

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Primrose and Rosebriar at Sanctuary Village, its two latest collections of spacious single-family new homes in Newark. Situated near Interstates 880 and 680, the Fremont BART station and the ACE® train, Sanctuary Village is ideally located in the heart of the Bay Area and convenient to Silicon Valley and major employers, including Tesla, Logitech® and Facebook.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Primrose and Rosebriar at Sanctuary Village in Newark. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Sanctuary Village, KB Home is offering two distinct collections of homes: Primrose and Rosebriar.

The KB homes at Primrose are available in three different two-story floor plans, with up to six bedrooms and three baths, and ranging in size from 2,000 to 2,400 square feet. Pricing begins from low-$1 million.

The KB homes at Rosebriar are available in three different two-story floor plans, with up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths and ranging in size from 2,700 to 3,100 square feet. Pricing begins in the mid-$1 millions.

Sanctuary Village is minutes from NewPark Mall and prominent schools. Nearby Central Park and Lake Elizabeth offer more than 450 acres of idyllic surroundings along with children’s play areas, sports courts, a skate park, a seasonal waterpark and boat rentals, launch and storage. Coyote Hills Regional Park, a top Bay Area destination for enthusiasts of bicycling, bird watching, jogging, nature exploration and picnicking is just minutes away. Although popular year-round, the park’s amenities are used most in the spring, summer and fall.

“At Primrose and Rosebriar, homebuyers have the flexibility to personalize the form and function of their new KB home to suit their particular needs,” said Chris Apostolopoulos, regional president for KB Home. “We are excited to offer floor plans that each include a downstairs bedroom suite, which is ideal for today’s multi-generational families or those in need of a home office.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Sanctuary Village on Saturday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m.– 4 p.m., during which attendees may tour the six elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments will be provided.

The KB homes at Sanctuary Village will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,080 and $1,332 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

“With a variety of options available to home buyers to personalize their KB home based on budget and personal style, no two KB homes at Primrose and Rosebriar will be identical,” said Apostolopoulos.

The Sanctuary Village sales office is located at 39815 Spadefoot Ave. in Newark, near the intersection of Cherry St. and Stevenson Blvd. For more information about Sanctuary Village or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

