KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Saguaro Station in Tucson, Arizona

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of a new-home neighborhood in Tucson, Saguaro Station. The new community is located off Oracle Rd. near W. Ina Rd. and is close to multiple employment centers, downtown Tucson, several shopping, dining and entertainment centers, including La Encantada, a popular luxury outdoor mall.

At Saguaro Station, KB Home will construct 28 single-family homes in four distinct floor plans. With up to five bedrooms and three baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,400 square feet, the KB homes at Saguaro Station feature desirable design characteristics like spacious great rooms, walk-in closets and dens. Pricing begins from the $230,000s.

Located near the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, Saguaro Station offers plentiful opportunities to enjoy the area’s natural beauty. Catalina State Park, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Saguaro National Park are all within an easy drive and feature a plethora of outdoor recreational options, including hiking, biking, horseback riding, camping and bird watching. Golf enthusiasts can tee off at several nearby golf courses, including the El Conquistador Golf and Tennis Club. The Loop, Tucson’s 131-mile riverbank path, is just minutes away.

“KB homebuyers at Saguaro Station can be confident that our dedicated team will guide them every step of the way to realize their dream of homeownership,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “The difference between a house and a home is in the details, and our unique homebuying process makes personalizing your new home incredibly simple.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Saguaro Station, Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the elegantly appointed model home. Refreshments will be provided.

The KB homes at Saguaro Station will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $876 and $1,272 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Saguaro Station sales office is located at 508 W. Lavery Ln. in Tucson. From I-10, exit Orange Grove Rd. heading east. Turn right on Oracle Rd. and right on Lavery Ln. to sales office on the right. Or, from Ina Rd., head south on Oracle Rd. and turn right on Lavery Ln. The Saguaro Station sales office is open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., except for Fridays, when the office is open, 12–6 p.m. For more information about Saguaro Station, call 520-989-9499. To learn more about KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

