KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Sheldon Terrace

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Sheldon
Terrace, its latest gated community of new single-family homes in Elk
Grove. Situated near Highway 99 and Interstate 5 for easy commuting
throughout the greater Sacramento area, Sheldon Terrace is convenient to
major area employers such as Cosumnes River College and Kaiser
Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and to downtown Sacramento.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005453/en/
New KB homes are now available in Elk Grove, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
At Sheldon Terrace, KB Home will construct 175 two-story homes and offer
four distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half
baths, and ranging in size from 1,500 to 1,800 square feet, the homes at
Sheldon Terrace also feature desirable design characteristics like
expansive great rooms, two-car garages and elegant master suites.
Pricing begins in the mid-$330,000s.
Located just off Sheldon Ave. within the Elk Grove Unified School
District, Sheldon Terrace is convenient to a variety of premier shopping
and dining establishments at Delta Shores and Laguna Crossroads.
Residents of Sheldon Terrace can also enjoy the community’s planned
amenities, which include a playground and barbecue area. Outdoor
enthusiasts can explore natural surroundings at nearby Stone Lakes
National Refuge, which boasts trails, paddle tours and wildlife
sanctuaries, or Elk Grove Regional Park’s aquatic center, sports fields,
bike and dog parks and playgrounds.
“For many, the new year brings dreams of a new place to call home,” said
Chris Apostolopoulos, regional president for KB Home. “Attainably priced
and commuter friendly, the KB homes at Sheldon Terrace offer area home
buyers an appealing opportunity to purchase a newly built, personalized
home in a desirable and established Elk Grove location.”
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Sheldon Terrace,
Saturday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. during which attendees may tour the
three elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments will be provided.
The KB homes at Sheldon Terrace will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning
they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most
typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and
water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $936 to
$1,296 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert
design consultants who guide them through every aspect of the process at
the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select
from a variety of design and décor choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Sheldon Terrace sales office is located at 8884 Ariston Ln. in Elk
Grove. From Hwy. 99 South, take Exit 288/Sheldon Rd. and turn left. Turn
left on Lewis Stein Rd., left on W. Stockton Blvd. and left on Michener
Way. Turn right on Kramer Ranch Way and continue to the sales office.
The Sheldon Terrace sales office is open Mondays 2–6 p.m., Tuesdays
through Fridays 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
For more information about Sheldon Terrace, or KB Home’s other new-home
neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We
are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower
the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale
home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy
efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart
home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national
builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder
programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you
to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005453/en/