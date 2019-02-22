KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of The Villages at Prairie Center

Builder offers one- and two-story new homes in charming and walkable Denver-area neighborhood; priced from the $350,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Villages at Prairie Center, its latest collection of new single-family homes situated within a popular master-planned community in Brighton. Located near Interstate 76 and E-470, The Villages at Prairie Center offers convenient commuting to the greater Denver area.

At The Villages at Prairie Center, KB Home will construct 41 one- and two-story new homes in seven distinct floor plans. With up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,500 square feet, the homes at The Villages at Prairie Center feature desirable design characteristics like spacious great rooms, elegant master suites and loft spaces. Pricing begins from the $350,000s.

The Prairie Center master plan was designed to incorporate open spaces and miles of walking trails, and future plans include a proposed school. The neighborhood surrounding The Villages at Prairie Center is delightfully diverse in amenities and conveniences, and Prairie Center shopping center features a range of shopping and dining establishments. Several public recreational facilities are within a few minutes’ drive, including Benedict Park, Observatory Park and Brighton Oasis Family Aquatic Park. Bromley Farm offers farm classes, rental spaces and an annual fall festival, while other local farms sell organic produce and encourage self-harvest. Nearby Barr Lake State Park boasts miles of nature trails, birdwatching, boating and fishing.

“The Villages at Prairie Center will entice home buyers with choice—both in the design of their homes and how they allocate their free time,” said Randy Carpenter, president for KB Home’s Colorado division. “Residents will appreciate living within walking distance of Prairie Center, one of the region’s largest retail centers, with more than 30 popular stores and restaurants, as well as the easy access to Denver International Airport and downtown Denver.”

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at The Village at Prairie Center, Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 23–24, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the two elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments will be provided, 1–4 p.m., both days.

The KB homes at The Villages at Prairie Center will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home buyers between $684 and $1,080 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Villages at Prairie Center sales office is located at 1996 Griffin Dr. in Brighton. From I-76 East, take Exit 21/Eagle Blvd. heading northwest. Turn right on Peregrine Dr. and right on Griffin Dr. The sales center is on the right. The Villages at Prairie Center sales office is open, Saturdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Fridays, 1–6 p.m. For more information about The Villages at Prairie Center or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

