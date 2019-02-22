KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of The Villages at Prairie Center

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Villages at
Prairie Center, its latest collection of new single-family homes
situated within a popular master-planned community in Brighton. Located
near Interstate 76 and E-470, The Villages at Prairie Center offers
convenient commuting to the greater Denver area.
New KB homes now available in Brighton, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)
At The Villages at Prairie Center, KB Home will construct 41 one- and
two-story new homes in seven distinct floor plans. With up to six
bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and ranging in size from
approximately 1,300 to 2,500 square feet, the homes at The Villages at
Prairie Center feature desirable design characteristics like spacious
great rooms, elegant master suites and loft spaces. Pricing begins from
the $350,000s.
The Prairie Center master plan was designed to incorporate open spaces
and miles of walking trails, and future plans include a proposed school.
The neighborhood surrounding The Villages at Prairie Center is
delightfully diverse in amenities and conveniences, and Prairie Center
shopping center features a range of shopping and dining establishments.
Several public recreational facilities are within a few minutes’ drive,
including Benedict Park, Observatory Park and Brighton Oasis Family
Aquatic Park. Bromley Farm offers farm classes, rental spaces and an
annual fall festival, while other local farms sell organic produce and
encourage self-harvest. Nearby Barr Lake State Park boasts miles of
nature trails, birdwatching, boating and fishing.
“The Villages at Prairie Center will entice home buyers with choice—both
in the design of their homes and how they allocate their free time,”
said Randy Carpenter, president for KB Home’s Colorado division.
“Residents will appreciate living within walking distance of Prairie
Center, one of the region’s largest retail centers, with more than 30
popular stores and restaurants, as well as the easy access to Denver
International Airport and downtown Denver.”
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at The Village at Prairie
Center, Saturday–Sunday, Feb. 23–24, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which
attendees may tour the two elegantly appointed model homes. Refreshments
will be provided, 1–4 p.m., both days.
The KB homes at The Villages at Prairie Center will be built to current
ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense®
labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more
energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes
available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are
estimated to save home buyers between $684 and $1,080 a year in utility
costs, depending on floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert
design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they
may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Villages at Prairie Center sales office is located at 1996 Griffin
Dr. in Brighton. From I-76 East, take Exit 21/Eagle Blvd. heading
northwest. Turn right on Peregrine Dr. and right on Griffin Dr. The
sales center is on the right. The Villages at Prairie Center sales
office is open, Saturdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and
Fridays, 1–6 p.m. For more information about The Villages at Prairie
Center or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005032/en/