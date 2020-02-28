KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities in the Popular Eastwood Village in Irvine

Homebuilder expands its Irvine footprint with Napa and Solano at Eastwood Village, which feature personalized homes in one of the area’s premier master-planned communities

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new neighborhoods in the popular Eastwood Village. Napa and Solano at Eastwood Village offer an exclusive collection of one- and two-story single-family homes in a master-planned community that features numerous resort-style amenities and is close to highly desirable schools.

“We’re proud to be opening two new communities in the highly desirable Eastwood Village, where we will offer a diverse selection of new-home designs in a village with a number of resort-style amenities,” said Steve Ruffner, President of KB Home’s Costal division. “The dynamic village includes a clubhouse, parks, walking trails and pools, and is close to premier shopping, dining and entertainment.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders by providing homebuyers with exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes, from homesites and floor plans to design features. Every home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Eastwood Village’s resort-style amenities include a community center, expansive parks, trails, pools and picnic areas, and the community is adjacent to popular recreation at Jeffery Open Space Trail. The master plan is also located within the highly desirable Irvine Unified School District, walking distance to Eastwood Elementary School and just a short drive to local transportation corridors as well as popular shopping, dining and entertainment at Woodbury™ Town Center and Cypress Village Shopping Center. KB Home’s Napa at Eastwood Village showcases one- and two-story homes with up to five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths and ranging in size from approximately 2,000 to 3,100 square feet. These new KB homes feature desirable design characteristics like spacious great rooms, gourmet kitchens, large master suites and a full bath at every bedroom. Pricing begins at mid $1 million.

The new two-story single-family homes at Solano at Eastwood Village range from approximately 2,700 to 2,800 square feet and offer up to five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. The new designs feature downstairs bedrooms with full baths, versatile outdoor living spaces and expansive great rooms. Pricing at mid $1 million.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes, from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which helps to lower the cost of ownership. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so that they have a real partner in the homebuying process and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

