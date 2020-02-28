KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Two New-Home Communities in a Highly Desirable Northwest Las Vegas Location, Priced From The $290,000s

Homebuilder expands its Las Vegas presence with Landings and Reserves at Montecito, which feature personalized homes in a commuter friendly neighborhood

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new affordably priced residential communities, Landings and Reserves at Montecito, situated in a highly desirable and commuter friendly Northwest Las Vegas location.

“It’s an exciting time for KB Home in Las Vegas. As we continue to expand our presence, we are able to offer a wider range of new home designs in desirable areas like Northwest Las Vegas,” said Brian Kunec, President of KB Home’s Las Vegas division. “The Landings and Reserves at Montecito give home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders by providing homebuyers with exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes, from homesites and floor plans to design features. Every home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified, thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

The Landings and Reserves at Montecito are located at W. Deer Springs Way and Grand Montecito Parkway in Northwest Las Vegas. The new gated communities are near major transportation corridors including Interstate 215, Interstate 95 and the Centennial Hills Park & Ride, offering easy access to job centers, downtown Las Vegas and shopping and dining establishments. They are also situated adjacent to the Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center and just a short drive to outdoor recreation at Mountain Ridge Park, Mount Charleston and Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. The new two-story single-family homes at Landings at Montecito range from approximately 1,400 to 2,400 square feet and offer up to five bedrooms and four baths. These new homes showcase desirable design characteristics like great rooms, storage space and designer kitchens. Pricing starts in the $290,000s.

KB Home’s Reserves at Montecito offers one- and two-story homes with up to five bedrooms and five baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. These new KB homes feature desirable design characteristics like spacious great rooms, gourmet kitchens and large master suites. Pricing starts in the $320,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes, from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which helps to lower the cost of ownership. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so that they have a real partner in the homebuying process and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

