KB HOME (KBH)
KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Willowmore at Park Place

10/12/2018

Homebuilder pairs beautiful new home designs with the luxurious amenities within the Ontario Ranch master plan

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Willowmore at Park Place enclave situated in the prestigious Ontario Ranch master plan community. The picturesque new KB neighborhood features access to the master plan’s world-class amenities, walking trails and parks, and its prime location offers convenience to Interstates 10 and 15, Highway 60, Metrolink® stations, and the Ontario International Airport.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005086/en/

New KB homes are now available in Ontario Ranch. (Photo: Business Wire)

New KB homes are now available in Ontario Ranch. (Photo: Business Wire)

Willowmore at Park Place is part of the Ontario Ranch master plan community that spans over 8,000 acres and 13 square miles, encompassing several idyllic neighborhoods and family-friendly recreation that together present an incredible mix of adventure, leisure and connection. Ontario Ranch is also the first “gigabit community” in Southern California and will feature ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, plus new schools and independent sources of water. Additionally, it offers easy access to shopping and dining at the nearby Victoria Gardens and Ontario Mills® malls, and to concerts and other events at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

Homebuyers at Willowmore at Park Place will also enjoy the resort-like Ontario Ranch community amenity center called The Parkhouse, which features a junior Olympic-size swimming pool, spa, fitness center, theater and game room.

The impressive two-story residences KB Home is offering at Willowmore at Park Place range between 2,200 and 2,400 square feet, and can be built with up to five bedrooms, three baths, and two-car garages. Spacious great rooms, first-floor dens, and ample storage capacity are among the desirable features characteristic of all the KB homes at Willowmore at Park Place. Pricing begins in the $400,000s.

“This charming reserve, Willowmore at Park Place, offers a compelling opportunity to purchase a new home in the popular Ontario Ranch master plan,” said John Fenn, president of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “As we continue to expand our new home communities across the Inland Empire, we are pleased to offer shoppers an exceptional blend of choice and value among and within our attractive home designs, plus access to a plethora of exclusive amenities at this special place.”

As part of KB Home’s unique homebuying experience, residents at Willowmore at Park Place will have the opportunity to visit the KB Home Studio showroom to personalize many aspects of their new home by selecting the lot, floor plan, exterior elevation, and interior finishes to best fit their lifestyle, preferences and budget.

In addition, the KB homes at Willowmore at Park Place will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,056 to $2,016 a year in utility costs, depending on the floor plan.

The KB Home sales office at Willowmore at Park Place is located at 780 S. Jave Paseo in Ontario Ranch and is open Mondays from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. From I-15, take the Limonite Avenue exit heading west. Turn right on Archibald Avenue, then right on Parkview Street. Take the third exit at the roundabout to Park Place Avenue and follow the signs to the community sales office. For more information about the KB homes at Willowmore at Park Place or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods in the Inland Empire, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 36 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.


© Business Wire 2018
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB HOME-34.52%1 849
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-23.52%19 928
D.R. HORTON-25.75%14 298
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-19.52%10 197
PERSIMMON-20.45%9 104
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-17.49%8 305
