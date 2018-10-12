KB Home : Announces the Grand Opening of Willowmore at Park Place

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its Willowmore
at Park Place enclave situated in the prestigious Ontario Ranch master
plan community. The picturesque new KB neighborhood features access to
the master plan’s world-class amenities, walking trails and parks, and
its prime location offers convenience to Interstates 10 and 15, Highway
60, Metrolink® stations, and the Ontario International Airport.
New KB homes are now available in Ontario Ranch. (Photo: Business Wire)
Willowmore at Park Place is part of the Ontario Ranch master plan
community that spans over 8,000 acres and 13 square miles, encompassing
several idyllic neighborhoods and family-friendly recreation that
together present an incredible mix of adventure, leisure and connection.
Ontario Ranch is also the first “gigabit community” in Southern
California and will feature ultra-high bandwidth home-data services,
plus new schools and independent sources of water. Additionally, it
offers easy access to shopping and dining at the nearby Victoria Gardens
and Ontario Mills® malls, and to concerts and other events at Citizens
Business Bank Arena.
Homebuyers at Willowmore at Park Place will also enjoy the resort-like
Ontario Ranch community amenity center called The Parkhouse, which
features a junior Olympic-size swimming pool, spa, fitness center,
theater and game room.
The impressive two-story residences KB Home is offering at Willowmore at
Park Place range between 2,200 and 2,400 square feet, and can be built
with up to five bedrooms, three baths, and two-car garages. Spacious
great rooms, first-floor dens, and ample storage capacity are among the
desirable features characteristic of all the KB homes at Willowmore at
Park Place. Pricing begins in the $400,000s.
“This charming reserve, Willowmore at Park Place, offers a compelling
opportunity to purchase a new home in the popular Ontario Ranch master
plan,” said John Fenn, president of KB Home’s Inland Empire division.
“As we continue to expand our new home communities across the Inland
Empire, we are pleased to offer shoppers an exceptional blend of choice
and value among and within our attractive home designs, plus access to a
plethora of exclusive amenities at this special place.”
As part of KB Home’s unique homebuying experience, residents at
Willowmore at Park Place will have the opportunity to visit the KB Home
Studio showroom to personalize many aspects of their new home by
selecting the lot, floor plan, exterior elevation, and interior finishes
to best fit their lifestyle, preferences and budget.
In addition, the KB homes at Willowmore at Park Place will be built to
current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets
and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and
water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save
homebuyers between $1,056 to $2,016 a year in utility costs, depending
on the floor plan.
The KB Home sales office at Willowmore at Park Place is located at 780
S. Jave Paseo in Ontario Ranch and is open Mondays from 1:00 to 6:00
p.m. and Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. From
I-15, take the Limonite Avenue exit heading west. Turn right on
Archibald Avenue, then right on Parkview Street. Take the third exit at
the roundabout to Park Place Avenue and follow the signs to the
community sales office. For more information about the KB homes at
Willowmore at Park Place or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods in
the Inland Empire, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 36 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We
are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower
the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale
home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy
efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart
home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national
builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder
programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you
to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
