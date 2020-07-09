Log in
KB Home

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report
News 
News

KB Home : Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

07/09/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

The board of directors of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.09 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on August 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2020.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 914 M - -
Net income 2020 234 M - -
Net Debt 2020 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 2 794 M 2 794 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 140
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 34,27 $
Last Close Price 30,89 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Mandino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa B. Lora Lead Independent Director
Timothy W. Finchem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB HOME-9.86%2 794
D.R. HORTON, INC.11.56%21 394
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-28.32%15 037
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-11.93%13 030
PERSIMMON PLC-9.72%9 754
PULTEGROUP, INC.-9.10%9 458
