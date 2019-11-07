Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KB Home    KBH

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KB Home : Names Amit Desai as Chief Marketing Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) announces Amit Desai as its senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In this position, he holds overall responsibility for the company’s marketing strategy, as well as overseeing and managing all marketing initiatives to drive awareness and traffic, and strengthen the brand. Desai is responsible for all marketing functions, including media, advertising, digital, public relations and promotions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005152/en/

Amit Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, KB Home. (Photo: Business Wire)

Amit Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, KB Home. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Amit is a tremendous addition to our executive team. We believe his leadership and expertise are invaluable as we continue to pursue our vision to be the most customer-obsessed homebuilder in the world,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “As a leading-edge marketer, Amit will help us elevate the KB Home brand and clearly demonstrate how our key value proposition of innovative design, personalization, affordability and partnership differentiates us in the homebuilding industry.”

Desai brings more than 25 years of business and marketing experience to KB Home. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President, Business & Marketing Strategy, Direct to Consumer and Global Franchise Management for DC, a division of Warner Bros. There, he led the strategic planning, management and marketing of DC’s multibillion-dollar super hero brand and franchises globally. His accomplishments included maximizing the value of a portfolio of characters, including cultural icons Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, spearheading DC’s new global brand identity and positioning, and launching the groundbreaking DC Universe digital subscription service. He also led Warner Bros. to become the top studio in family and kids home entertainment content. Previously, Desai was responsible for brand management and marketing synergy for feature films at The Walt Disney Company, as well as being integral to marketing teams at Nestle and American Express.

Desai earned a B.A. in economics and history from the University of California, Berkeley. He also holds an M.B.A. in marketing from Columbia Business School.

For more information on KB Home, visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 38 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is giving our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make each home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, for the last decade, every KB home has been tested and verified to meet the strict standards set by the EPA, which help lower the cost of ownership. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KB HOME
08:01aKB HOME : Names Amit Desai as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
11/06KB HOME : Announces the Opening of Two New Communities in the Highly Desirable S..
BU
11/04KB HOME : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/24KB HOME : Announces the Opening of Its Latest New-Home Community in Houston, Bry..
BU
10/23KB HOME : Announces Early Redemption of $350 Million of 8.00% Senior Notes Due 2..
BU
10/22KB HOME : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/21KB HOME : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Due 2029
BU
10/21KB HOME : Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
10/08KB HOME : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
10/08KB HOME : Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility to $800 Million and Ex..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 592 M
EBIT 2019 335 M
Net income 2019 268 M
Debt 2019 1 421 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 3 021 M
Chart KB HOME
Duration : Period :
KB Home Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KB HOME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 37,47  $
Last Close Price 34,17  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Mezger Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Mandino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeff J. Kaminski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa B. Lora Lead Independent Director
Timothy W. Finchem Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KB HOME78.90%3 021
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.7.67%22 469
D.R. HORTON50.17%19 249
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.48.20%14 712
PULTEGROUP49.40%10 523
PERSIMMON17.93%9 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group