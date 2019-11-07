KB Home : Names Amit Desai as Chief Marketing Officer

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) announces Amit Desai as its senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In this position, he holds overall responsibility for the company’s marketing strategy, as well as overseeing and managing all marketing initiatives to drive awareness and traffic, and strengthen the brand. Desai is responsible for all marketing functions, including media, advertising, digital, public relations and promotions.

“Amit is a tremendous addition to our executive team. We believe his leadership and expertise are invaluable as we continue to pursue our vision to be the most customer-obsessed homebuilder in the world,” said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “As a leading-edge marketer, Amit will help us elevate the KB Home brand and clearly demonstrate how our key value proposition of innovative design, personalization, affordability and partnership differentiates us in the homebuilding industry.”

Desai brings more than 25 years of business and marketing experience to KB Home. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President, Business & Marketing Strategy, Direct to Consumer and Global Franchise Management for DC, a division of Warner Bros. There, he led the strategic planning, management and marketing of DC’s multibillion-dollar super hero brand and franchises globally. His accomplishments included maximizing the value of a portfolio of characters, including cultural icons Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, spearheading DC’s new global brand identity and positioning, and launching the groundbreaking DC Universe digital subscription service. He also led Warner Bros. to become the top studio in family and kids home entertainment content. Previously, Desai was responsible for brand management and marketing synergy for feature films at The Walt Disney Company, as well as being integral to marketing teams at Nestle and American Express.

Desai earned a B.A. in economics and history from the University of California, Berkeley. He also holds an M.B.A. in marketing from Columbia Business School.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 38 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is giving our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make each home we build ENERGY STAR® certified. In fact, for the last decade, every KB home has been tested and verified to meet the strict standards set by the EPA, which help lower the cost of ownership. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

