KB Home : Partners with Google® to Offer Smart Home System with Built-in Google Assistant

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the launch of its KB Smart Home
System featuring Google Assistant that leverages technology to help make
daily living easier, more efficient and more enjoyable for new KB
homeowners. The first-in-the-industry partnership with Google will be
initially implemented at select KB Home communities, where customers can
experience the convenience, advanced connectivity and integrated
technology features of the KB Smart Home System.
The KB Smart Home System is showcased at KB Home's Stapleton Starlight Collection community in Denver. (Photo: Business Wire)
The builder’s KB Smart Home System provides a robust ecosystem that can
integrate an ever-expanding selection of compatible devices and
features, many of which will be available in select KB Home Design
Studios. Powered by Google Assistant, KB homeowners can control the
functionality of their smart home features, automate routines to their
individual preferences, and live more comfortably in their new homes.
The KB Smart Home System will be included with new home sales at select
communities, in Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas, Nevada; Jacksonville,
Florida; and Orange County, California, and its components will also be
available as options to KB homebuyers at the KB Home Design Studios in
those markets. KB Home and Google are aiming to expand the availability
of the KB Smart Home System to more KB Home communities across the
country, based on consumer response.
“We are pleased to be the first homebuilder that Google chose as a
partner,” said Jeffrey Mezger, chairman, president and chief executive
officer at KB Home. “Our new KB homes are built to fit our homebuyers’
unique lifestyles, preferences and budgets. Now, with the KB Smart Home
System, we can elevate the performance of their homes to provide them
with an even greater degree of day-to-day personalization and comfort.
With just spoken commands to a smart speaker or the touch of a button on
their smartphone, KB homeowners will be able to control smart devices
such as their thermostats and check who is at the front door.”
The KB Smart Home System features top-of-the-line products and is
designed to accommodate additional emerging technologies as they come to
market. The components include:
-
Google Wifi “mesh” network that is designed to deliver consistently
strong and secure signal throughout the home
-
Two smart speakers, including a Google Home, and a Google Home Mini,
with voice control and automation by Google Assistant
-
Nest Hello Video Doorbell
-
Professional installation and integration of all devices for seamless
interconnectivity by DISH Smart Home Services after move-in
Additional smart home products, which use the best of today’s advanced
technologies, will be available at select KB Home Design Studios.
Customers can choose from a wide variety of options, including connected
appliances, light controls, motorized window shades, door locks and
more, to personalize their new KB homes and create an easier, more
intuitive lifestyle.
The KB Smart Home System will be showcased starting today at KB Home’s
Stapleton Starlight Collection community in Denver. KB Home will host an
open house on Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
at the Stapleton Starlight Collection, located at 9301 59th North Place
in Denver. For more information about the KB Smart Home in partnership
with Google, visit kbhome.com/kbsmarthome.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 35 markets in seven states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We
are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower
the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale
home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy
efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart
home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national
builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder
programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you
