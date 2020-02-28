KB Home : SEC Filing (DEFA14A)

Document









The definitive additional materials filed herewith are a Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the KB Home Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to be held on April 9, 2020, an email message sent by KB Home's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer to KB Home employees on February 28, 2020, and an email message that KB Home's transfer agent sent to certain registered stockholders of KB Home regarding the electronic delivery to them of materials for the Annual Meeting.

































Employee Email Message









Subject: KB Home Annual Meeting - Please Vote!





Dear KB Home Team -





On Thursday, April 9, 2020, we will hold our Annual Meeting of Stockholders. You can find the proxy materials for the meeting online at http://www.kbhome.com/investor/proxy.





Many of you will have the opportunity to vote on the three items of business being considered at the meeting, and your vote is very important.





If on February 7, 2020, you held KB Home common stock (either directly or through our 401(k) Savings Plan), or had common stock options, you will receive a proxy/voting instruction form(s) and/or a notice card(s) with instructions on how to access the proxy materials for the meeting and vote.





Depending on your holdings, including any in a personal brokerage or bank account, you may receive more than one proxy/voting instruction form and/or notice card, and they may be sent to you electronically. Please look for your proxy/voting instruction form(s) or notice card(s) in the mail or in your e-mail account(s). Each proxy/voting instruction form or notice card will have the control number you need to vote and you will need to vote each control number you receive separately.





Please note that if you receive a notice card, you will not receive a corresponding paper or e-mail copy of the proxy materials unless you request a copy by following the instructions provided on your notice card.





For the reasons discussed in the proxy materials, I encourage you to vote





• 'FOR' the election of each of our directors

• 'FOR' the advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation

• 'FOR' ratifying Ernst & Young LLP's appointment as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2020









To ensure your vote is counted, please vote as soon as possible.





If you have any questions about voting or about the Annual Meeting, please contact our Corporate Secretary.





Thank you for your support!





















Transfer Agent Email Message to Registered Stockholders









Subject Line: KB Home's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders





[Company Logo]





Dear [Recipient],





KB Home's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on April 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PT. You can now access the meeting materials and cast your vote online.





[Link to review meeting materials and proposals]





[Link to cast vote]





Votes submitted online must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 8, 2020.





[Link to Vote]





Control #











