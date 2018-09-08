KB Home :’s Juniper at Desert Passage in Maricopa Now Open

Builder offers new homes and private amenities in prominent, commuter-friendly Maricopa neighborhood; pricing starts in the mid-$100,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Juniper at Desert Passage, a commuter-friendly collection of new homes in Maricopa, is now open for sales. Juniper at Desert Passage offers easy access to John Wayne Parkway/State Route 347, Interstate 10, and Loop 202 for convenient commuting to Chandler, Mesa, and Phoenix. The community is also within walking distance of Legacy Traditional School, a K-9 charter school, and the Central Arizona College Maricopa Campus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005543/en/

New KB homes are now available in Maricopa. (Photo: Business Wire)

Residents of Juniper at Desert Passage can enjoy the community’s extensive planned amenities, which include a pool, walking trails and a community park with sports fields and BBQ areas. Nearby Copper Sky Park encompasses 98 acres of public recreational facilities, including the Copper Sky Multigenerational Center, softball and baseball fields, tennis and basketball courts, a skate park, interactive playgrounds, shaded ramadas with BBQ grills and picnic tables, a special event amphitheater, a dog park and a stocked lake for fishing.

KB homebuyers at Juniper at Desert Passage may choose from five two-story floor plans that range in size from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet and include up to five bedrooms and three baths. Among the desirable design features characteristic of all the KB homes at Juniper at Desert Passage are open kitchens, spacious great rooms, lofts and dedicated laundry rooms. Pricing begins in the mid-$100,000s.

“This charming enclave offers a special opportunity to purchase a new home in the popular and established Maricopa community,” said Rob McGibney, regional president of KB Home’s Southwest markets. “Private community amenities and a myriad of local recreational facilities offer KB homebuyers an active and engaged suburban lifestyle at an attractive price.”

The KB homes at Juniper at Desert Passage will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $888 to $1,188 a year in utility costs, depending on the floor plan.

As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers may personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and preferences. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants who guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom, where they may select from a plethora of design and décor choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The KB Home sales office at Juniper at Desert Passage is located at 40525 W. Helen Court in Maricopa and is open Mondays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. From I-10 East, take Exit 164/Hwy. 347 South/Queen Creek Road and turn right for Hwy. 347 South. Turn left on Smith Enke Road, right on N. Porter Road, left on W. Bowlin Road, left on Smyth Farms Circle, and right on Catherine Drive. The KB Home sales office will be on the right. For more information about the KB homes at Juniper at Desert Passage or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in seven states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005543/en/