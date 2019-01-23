Builder debuts charming enclave of single-family new homes in Anaheim; priced from the low-$600,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Euclid Place, its latest collection of single-family homes in a commuter friendly Orange County location. Situated near Interstate 5 and Highways 91 and 22, Euclid Place offers convenient access to Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego Counties.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005217/en/

KB Home's Euclid Place now open in Anaheim. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Euclid Place, KB Home will construct 39 two- and three-story homes in two distinct floor plans. With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and ranging in size from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, the homes at Euclid Place also feature desirable design characteristics like open floor plans, two-car garages and elegant master suites. Pricing begins in the low-$600,000s, with no Mello-Roos.

Located in the heart of Anaheim, Euclid Place is just minutes away from the Disneyland® Resort, Knott’s Berry Farm® and Angel Stadium. Nearby 99 Ranch Market®, Anaheim Plaza and The Outlets at Orange® offer an eclectic assortment of retail and dining establishments. The community is also within walking distance of Chaparral Park, shopping and restaurants. Golf enthusiasts can tee off at Dad Miller Golf Course.

“This charming enclave of new homes is sure to entice Orange County home buyers,” said Steve Ruffner, general manager for KB Home’s Southern California region. “Attractively-priced and in a desirable and commuter friendly location, the KB homes at Euclid Place can be personalized during our simple home buying process.”

The KB homes at Euclid Place will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home buyers between $864 and $1,188 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design and décor choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Euclid Place sales office is located at 309 W. Quadrilateral Way in Anaheim. From I-5, exit Euclid Street heading south. Turn left on West Broadway and right on Quadrilateral Way. Continue to the sales office. The Euclid Place sales office is open Mondays, 1–6 p.m.; Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about Euclid Place or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005217/en/