KB Home :'s Euclid Place Now Open

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Euclid Place,
its latest collection of single-family homes in a commuter friendly
Orange County location. Situated near Interstate 5 and Highways 91 and
22, Euclid Place offers convenient access to Los Angeles, Riverside and
San Diego Counties.
At Euclid Place, KB Home will construct 39 two- and three-story homes in
two distinct floor plans. With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths,
and ranging in size from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, the homes at Euclid
Place also feature desirable design characteristics like open floor
plans, two-car garages and elegant master suites. Pricing begins in the
low-$600,000s, with no Mello-Roos.
Located in the heart of Anaheim, Euclid Place is just minutes away from
the Disneyland® Resort, Knott’s Berry Farm®
and Angel Stadium. Nearby 99 Ranch Market®, Anaheim Plaza and
The Outlets at Orange® offer an eclectic assortment of retail
and dining establishments. The community is also within walking distance
of Chaparral Park, shopping and restaurants. Golf enthusiasts can tee
off at Dad Miller Golf Course.
“This charming enclave of new homes is sure to entice Orange County home
buyers,” said Steve Ruffner, general manager for KB Home’s Southern
California region. “Attractively-priced and in a desirable and commuter
friendly location, the KB homes at Euclid Place can be personalized
during our simple home buying process.”
The KB homes at Euclid Place will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and
water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save home
buyers between $864 and $1,188 a year in utility costs, depending on
floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert
design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they
may select from a variety of design and décor choices, including
countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Euclid Place sales office is located at 309 W. Quadrilateral Way in
Anaheim. From I-5, exit Euclid Street heading south. Turn left on West
Broadway and right on Quadrilateral Way. Continue to the sales office.
The Euclid Place sales office is open Mondays, 1–6 p.m.; Tuesdays
through Fridays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.–6
p.m. For more information about Euclid Place or KB Home’s other new-home
neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
