KB Home :'s Sapphire Dunes Now Open in Lancaster, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Sapphire Dunes, its latest
collection of new single-family homes in Lancaster, is now open for
sales. Located near Highway 14 for easy commuting throughout the
Antelope Valley, the San Fernando Valley and Greater Los Angeles,
Sapphire Dunes is also convenient to major area employers, including
Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® and Northrop Grumman®.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005049/en/
New KB homes now available in Lancaster, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
At Sapphire Dunes, KB Home will construct 98 single-story homes and
offer five distinct floor plans. With up to five bedrooms and two baths,
and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,300 square feet, the
KB homes at Sapphire Dunes feature desirable design characteristics like
spacious great rooms, dens and elegant master suites. Pricing begins
from the low-$300,000s.
Residents of Sapphire Dunes can enjoy the community’s proximity to
several area parks which feature picnic facilities, green space and play
areas. Nearby Lancaster National Soccer Center boasts 35 sports fields
and multiple buildings that host a variety of recreational activities. A
plethora of shopping and dining as well as entertainment options at
Lancaster Marketplace and Antelope Valley Plaza are just a short drive
away.
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Sapphire Dunes,
Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., during which attendees may tour the
three elegantly appointed model homes.
“This attractive new neighborhood gives homebuyers the opportunity to
own a personalized home in an established area of Lancaster,” said Glen
Longarini, president of KB Home’s Los Angeles/Ventura division. “The
community’s convenience to multiple parks, shopping, dining,
entertainment and outdoor recreation offers residents plenty of ways to
enjoy their free time.”
The KB homes at Sapphire Dunes will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled
faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and
water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the
area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save
homebuyers between $1,728 and $2,100 a year in utility costs, depending
on floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert
design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they
may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Sapphire Dunes sales office is located at Lancaster Blvd. and 20th
St. E. in Lancaster. From I-5 North merge onto CA-14 North. Exit Ave. L
and turn right. At the roundabout, continue straight on to E. Ave. L.
Turn left on 20th St. E and right on E. Lancaster Blvd. The community is
on the right. The Sapphire Dunes sales office is open daily, 10 a.m.–6
p.m. For more information about Sapphire Dunes or KB Home’s other
new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and
active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability
to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their
lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in
our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in
sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers
compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to
sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation,
healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste
reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards
under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®,
WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB
Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
or Twitter.com/KBHome.
