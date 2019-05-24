KB Home :'s Sapphire Dunes Now Open in Lancaster, California

New Lancaster community offers stylish single-story homes near major employers; priced from the low-$300,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that Sapphire Dunes, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Lancaster, is now open for sales. Located near Highway 14 for easy commuting throughout the Antelope Valley, the San Fernando Valley and Greater Los Angeles, Sapphire Dunes is also convenient to major area employers, including Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® and Northrop Grumman®.

At Sapphire Dunes, KB Home will construct 98 single-story homes and offer five distinct floor plans. With up to five bedrooms and two baths, and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,300 square feet, the KB homes at Sapphire Dunes feature desirable design characteristics like spacious great rooms, dens and elegant master suites. Pricing begins from the low-$300,000s.

Residents of Sapphire Dunes can enjoy the community’s proximity to several area parks which feature picnic facilities, green space and play areas. Nearby Lancaster National Soccer Center boasts 35 sports fields and multiple buildings that host a variety of recreational activities. A plethora of shopping and dining as well as entertainment options at Lancaster Marketplace and Antelope Valley Plaza are just a short drive away.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Sapphire Dunes, Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., during which attendees may tour the three elegantly appointed model homes.

“This attractive new neighborhood gives homebuyers the opportunity to own a personalized home in an established area of Lancaster,” said Glen Longarini, president of KB Home’s Los Angeles/Ventura division. “The community’s convenience to multiple parks, shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation offers residents plenty of ways to enjoy their free time.”

The KB homes at Sapphire Dunes will be built to current ENERGY STAR® certification guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy and water efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,728 and $2,100 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After selecting their lot and floor plan, KB homebuyers can work with expert design consultants who will guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a variety of design choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The Sapphire Dunes sales office is located at Lancaster Blvd. and 20th St. E. in Lancaster. From I-5 North merge onto CA-14 North. Exit Ave. L and turn right. At the roundabout, continue straight on to E. Ave. L. Turn left on 20th St. E and right on E. Lancaster Blvd. The community is on the right. The Sapphire Dunes sales office is open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. For more information about Sapphire Dunes or KB Home’s other new-home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

