KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2019

KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 29 November 2019.
The information of this 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 30 September 2018, 31 December 2018, 31 March 2019 and 30 June 2019. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:
Key Metrics
Leverage ratio
Capital
Risk exposure amounts
P&L
Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution
Market Risk
Credit Risk
General governments exposures
Performing and Non-Performing Exposures
Forborne Exposures
The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).
The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise see the EBA’s website.
The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank’s other published information.
