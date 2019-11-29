KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2019

Log in
11/29/2019 | 12:15pm EST

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 29 November 2019 – after trading hours

KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2019

KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 29 November 2019.

The information of this 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 30 September 2018, 31 December 2018, 31 March 2019 and 30 June 2019. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

  • Key Metrics
  • Leverage ratio
  • Capital
  • Risk exposure amounts
  • P&L
  • Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution
  • Market Risk
  • Credit Risk
  • General governments exposures
  • Performing and Non-Performing Exposures
  • Forborne Exposures

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise see the EBA’s website.

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank’s other published information.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel. +32 2 429 35 73, E-mail: kurt.debaenst@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
Tel. +32 2 429 85 45, E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.
 

KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager
Corporate Communication /Spokesperson
Tel. +32 2 429 85 45		 

 

Press Office
Tel. +32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens
Tel. +32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer
Tel. +32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be		 

 

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be
Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

© GlobeNewswire 2019
