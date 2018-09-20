Log in
KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

09/20/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Press release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 20 September 2018, 18h00 CEST

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)   

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dd.18 September 2018, which - as a result - states that BlackRock Inc. has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) upwards. 

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

  • Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities
  • Notification(s) by: BlackRock Inc.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1
  • Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 17 September 2018
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5% (upwards)

(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

  • Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 415 897 567
  • Notified details: see annex 1
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file on www.kbc.com (see below).
  • The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

Full press release attached



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire
