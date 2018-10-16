KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Press release

Brussels, 16 October 2018, 8h00 CEST

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dd. 11 October 2018 and dd. 12 October 2018, which – as a result – state that BlackRock Inc. has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification(s) by: BlackRock Inc.

Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex

Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 10 October 2018 and 11 October 2018

Threshold that is crossed: 5% downwards (first only ‘total voting rights’, then ‘total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments)

(KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 415 897 567

Notified details: see annex. As a consequence, on 11 October 2018, the number of KBC-shares with voting rights and equivalent financial instruments owned by BlackRock amounted to 4.88% and 0.04%, respectively, of the total number of KBC-shares.

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file on www.kbc.com (see below).

