KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

10/16/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Press release
Outside trading hours – Regulated information*

Brussels, 16 October 2018, 8h00 CEST

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)   

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dd. 11 October 2018 and dd. 12 October 2018, which – as a result – state that BlackRock Inc. has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) downwards. 

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

  • Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification(s) by: BlackRock Inc.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
  • Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 10 October 2018 and 11 October 2018
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5% downwards (first only ‘total voting rights’, then ‘total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments)

(KBC Group’s Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

  • Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 415 897 567
  • Notified details: see annex. As a consequence, on 11 October 2018, the number of KBC-shares with voting rights and equivalent financial instruments owned by BlackRock amounted to 4.88% and 0.04%, respectively, of the total number of KBC-shares.
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    See “11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held” in the PDF-file on www.kbc.com (see below).
  • The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

Full press release attached.

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2018
