Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  KBC Groupe    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE

(KBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KBC Group: Second-quarter result of 745 million euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information

Brussels, 8 August 2019 (07.00 a.m. CEST)

KBC Group: Second-quarter result of 745 million euros


 KBC Group - overview (consolidated, IFRS)		2Q20191Q20192Q20181H20191H2018
Net result (in millions of EUR)7454306921 1751 248
Basic earnings per share (in EUR)1.760.981.612.752.91
Breakdown of the net result by business unit (in millions of EUR)     
  Belgium388176437564680
  Czech Republic248177145425316
  International Markets10470163175299
  Group Centre47-5311-48
Parent shareholders’ equity per share (in EUR, end of period)42.843.139.942.839.9


We generated a net profit of 745 million euros in the second quarter of 2019. This is a good result, which – compared to the previous quarter – benefited from increased net fee and commission income, higher non-life insurance results, the seasonal uptick in dividends received, lower costs (due to most of the bank taxes being recorded in the first quarter of the year) and lower loan loss impairment charges. On the one hand, the quarter benefited from a number of positive one-off items, the bulk of which concerned the 82-million-euro gain related to the acquisition of the remaining 45% stake in the Czech building savings bank, ČMSS (see further). On the other hand, trading and fair value income was heavily impacted by several factors, including  lower long-term interest rates. On a comparable scope basis, our loans to customers increased by 4% year-on-year, and deposits including debt certificates were roughly stable (excluding debt certificates, deposits were up 3%). Sales of our non-life and life insurance products went up year-on-year, each by 8%. Our solvency position, which does not include the profit for the first half of 2019, remained strong too, with a common equity ratio of 15.6%. If we had included the profit for the first half of the year, taking into account the 59% dividend payout ratio of last year, our common equity ratio would have amounted to 15.9%. Lastly, in line with our dividend policy, we decided to pay an interim dividend of 1 euro per share on 15 November 2019 as an advance payment on the total dividend for 2019.

From this solid position, we are at the same time also preparing for the future. With more and more customers opting for digital channels, we are gradually aligning our omni-channel distribution network with this changing customer behaviour. As already announced, we are in the process of converting a number of smaller branches into unstaffed ones and closing some of the existing unstaffed branches in Flanders. At the same time, we continue to invest in our full-service branches, in KBC Live and in our digital channels. We also optimised our group-wide governance model at management level and we are in the process of further improving operational efficiency throughout the entire organisation in order to take customer service to an even higher level. This adaptation is essential in response to the new environment in which organisations are expected to be more agile, take decisions more quickly and thus continue to meet the expectations of customers and society.

In the quarter under review, we finalised two deals that we had announced in the previous quarter. We completed the sale of our Irish subsidiary’s legacy portfolio of performing corporate loans worth roughly 260 million euros, which means that KBC Bank Ireland is now in a position to fully concentrate on its core retail and micro SME customers. That deal had a negligible impact on our profit and capital ratios. We also closed the acquisition of the remaining 45% stake in the Czech building savings bank ČMSS, for 240 million euros. That had an impact of -0.3 percentage points on our common equity ratio. Due to the revaluation of our existing 55% stake in ČMSS, we were able to book a one-off gain of 82 million euros in the second quarter*. Our Czech group company ČSOB now owns 100% of ČMSS and is thus consolidating its position as the largest provider of financial solutions for housing purposes in the Czech Republic.

I’d like to wrap up by repeating that we are truly grateful for the trust that our customers place in our company. The fact that we were named ‘Best Bank in Western Europe’ by Euromoney a few weeks ago is a clear illustration that we are the reference in the financial sector. Rest assured that we will remain fully committed and focused in our efforts to continue to be the reference in customer-centric bank-insurance in all our core countries.

Johan Thijs
Chief Executive Officer


Full press release en quarterly report attached.

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KBC GROUPE
08/08KBC GROUP : Second-quarter result of 745 million euros
GL
07/26ECB finds capital shortfalls at two Bulgarian banks
RE
06/21KBC GROUPE : Thomas Leysen to step down as Chairman of KBC Group in May 2020
AQ
06/21KBC GROUP : Thomas Leysen to step down as Chairman of KBC Group in May 2020
GL
06/18Ireland to bring in laws to make bankers accountable
RE
06/01KBC GROUP : SOB becomes sole owner of Czech building society MSS after acquiring..
AQ
05/31KBC GROUP : ČSOB becomes sole owner of Czech building society ČMSS aft..
GL
05/17KBC GROUPE : further adapts omnichannel network to changing customer behavior
AQ
05/17KBC GROUP : KBC Group optimises group-wide governance to further increase operat..
AQ
05/16KBC GROUP : Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group - Regulat..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 647 M
EBIT 2019 3 347 M
Net income 2019 2 420 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,19%
P/E ratio 2019 9,13x
P/E ratio 2020 9,08x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,80x
Capitalization 22 237 M
Chart KBC GROUPE
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 71,82  €
Last Close Price 53,44  €
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Leysen Chairman
Hendrik Scheerlinck Chief Financial Officer & Executive director
Erik Luts Chief Innovation Officer
Franky C. Depickere Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBC GROUPE-5.72%25 305
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.66%351 224
BANK OF AMERICA13.19%264 170
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.65%263 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.69%204 443
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%184 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group