KBC GROUPE

KBC GROUPE

(KBC)
11/13 11:35:11 am
65.4 EUR   -2.36%
01:00aKBC GROUP : Third-quarter result of 612 million euros
GL
11/13KBC GROUPE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/11KBC GROUP NV : quaterly earnings release
KBC Group: Third-quarter result of 612 million euros

11/14/2019 | 01:00am EST

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information

Brussels, 14 November 2019, (07.00 a.m. CET)

KBC Group: Third-quarter result of 612 million euros


 KBC Group - overview (consolidated, IFRS)		3Q20192Q20193Q20189M20199M2018
Net result (in millions of EUR)6127457011 7871 948
Basic earnings per share (in EUR)1.441.761.634.194,54
Breakdown of the net result by business unit (in millions of EUR)     
  Belgium3683884099321 089
  Czech Republic159248168584484
   International Markets85104141260440
  Group Centre04-1710-64
Parent shareholders’ equity per share (in EUR, end of period)43.542.840.643.540.6

We generated a net profit of 612 million euros in the third quarter of 2019. Compared to the previous quarter, the quarter under review was characterised by higher net interest income and net fee and commission income, a virtually stable level of technical income from our insurance activities and a decrease in both costs and loan loss impairments. On the other hand, trading and fair value income was very weak due mainly to poor dealing room income, dividend income was seasonally lower and there was a significant drop in net other income. The latter development came about because the previous quarter had benefited from an 82-million-euro gain related to the acquisition of the remaining 45% stake in the Czech building savings bank, ČMSS.

Adding the third-quarter result to the 1 175 million euros recorded in the first half of the year brings our result for the first nine months of 2019 to a solid 1 787 million euros.

On a comparable scope basis, our loans to customers increased by 4% year-on-year and deposits (including debt certificates) were up by 4%, as well. Sales of our non-life and life insurance products also went up year-on-year, by 9% and 5%, respectively.

Our solvency position, which does not include the profit for the first nine months of the year, remained strong too, with a common equity ratio of 15.4%. If we had included the profit for the first nine months of the year, taking into account the 59% dividend payout ratio of last year, our common equity ratio would have amounted to 15.9%. As already announced and in line with our dividend policy, we will pay an interim dividend of 1 euro per share on 15 November 2019 as an advance payment on the total dividend for 2019.

In the previous quarter, we had started a group-wide exercise to optimise our management governance model and, in early September, revealed the optimisation and efficiency measures for the other layers of our organisation. The goal of the exercise is to become a more agile company with a faster decision-making process, so that customer solutions can be delivered faster. As always, we plan to be respectful in how we implement the related changes for our employees. In Belgium, for instance, the related reduction in FTEs will be absorbed through natural outflow. In the Czech Republic, normal staff turnover and measures to promote the internal redeployment of staff will ensure that compulsory redundancies will also be kept to a minimum. 

In September, we signed the Collective Commitment to Climate Action, an initiative of the United Nations Environmental Program Finance Initiative. By endorsing this initiative, we have committed ourselves – in cooperation with our customers – to stimulate the greening of the economy as much as possible and so limit global warming to well below 2°C, striving for 1.5°C, in line with the Paris climate agreement. In this way, we are building on previous policies and initiatives (such as phasing out the financing of coal-related activities) to help us fulfil our social role in a sustainable manner.

Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that our customers and all other stakeholders benefit from our activities, something which our employees are committed to in their day-to-day work. I would like to take this opportunity to explicitly thank all those stakeholders who have put their trust in us to help them achieve their goals and dreams.

Johan Thijs
Chief Executive Officer 

Full press release attached.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 7 528 M
EBIT 2019 3 242 M
Net income 2019 2 427 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,80%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,49x
Capitalization 27 214 M
Chart KBC GROUPE
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 70,18  €
Last Close Price 65,40  €
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Leysen Independent Chairman
Hendrik Scheerlinck Chief Financial Officer & Executive director
Franky C. Depickere Non-Executive Director
Frank Donck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBC GROUPE15.38%29 945
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.09%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.08%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.30%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.57%208 466
