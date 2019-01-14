Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  KBC Groupe    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE (KBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/14 08:14:30 am
58.19 EUR   +0.02%
2018KBC GROEP NV : quaterly earnings release
2018KBC GROEP NV : quaterly earnings release
2018KBC GROUPE : Close to a key level on the weekly chart
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

KBC Groupe : Corporate Banking signs cooperation agreement with two Belgian fintechs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:54am EST

Press release

Brussels, 14 January 2019

KBC Corporate Banking signs cooperation agreement with two Belgian fintechs

Enhanced working capital management, cash flow forecasting and management reporting support for

Belgian businesses

KBC Corporate Banking is to collaborate with Cashforce and BrightAnalytics to provide Belgian businesses with enhanced support for their working capital management, cash flow forecasting and management reporting. The tie-up could also develop over time into a more structural partnership.

KBC Corporate Banking sits down regularly with businesses to identify and fund their working capital requirements. Working capital is the oxygen of any firm, and optimising it is often critical to an enterprise's financial success. Having a clear and up-to-date view of the company's financial and operational performance at all times is crucial for making the right decisions at the right time. Real-time management reporting provides that finger on the pulse.

Cashforce developed a state-of-the-art application that uses a firm's internal data to map out its working capital and future cash flows, provide insights for optimisation and highlight future funding requirements through simulations. The software has the capability to consolidate complex international group structures and to visualise them in easy to understand analyses and dashboards that enable the company's CFO to manage its worldwide working capital and cash, and deliver easy reporting.

BrightAnalytics provides management reporting assistance for SMEs and mid-caps. The firm helps create user-friendly and interactive overviews for each key component of financial reporting within a business. The software is able to generate real-time profit and loss accounts, balance sheets and cashflow statements with powerful visualisation tools for complex organisations and across entities.

Wim Eraly, Senior General Manager KBC Corporate Banking:'We've recognised for some time now that we must collaborate with more advanced technology with our clients. The days are gone when a relationship manager could sit down with the client and make a rough calculation of the funding requirement for the year ahead on a piece of paper or using a spreadsheet. We have to support our clients even more effectively in this area by helping them achieve accurate real-time insights. This also applies to operating results. Accurate figures visualized in clear reports ensure that you always know perfectly how your organization is performing. We also believe in Open Banking at KBC, so rather than building solutions like this ourselves, we look for outside partners who use technology to create the right solutions for our clients. Following our Soluz.io joint venture, Cashforce and BrightAnalytics are the next fintechs we've partnered with as part of that approach.'

Nicolas Christiaen, CEO of Cashforce: 'We have a software package that has amply proved its use to clients, including a variety of large international enterprises. Our solution has already picked up a number of international awards too. Alongside our international success, we obviously remain a business with Belgian roots. So we're delighted to offer our solution to companies in Belgium inpartnership with KBC. A joint pilot project involving several clients has demonstrated that our advanced software solution, combined with KBC Corporate Banking's commercial fire-power and close relationship with the Belgian business world, is a route to success.'

Lode Bogaert, co-founder BrightAnalytics: 'As a company, you need to be able to monitor your financial performance briefly and quickly, no matter how complex your structure may be. We automate the consolidation of all figures and translate them into useful and insightful management reports, which you can also share with the entire organization. You get helicopter overviews in clear, visual dashboards and can also zoom in to the smallest detail to identify risks. We want to give everyone in the organization clear insight into performance because transparency greatly increases agility and the chances of success. In doing so, together with KBC, we aim to boost ambitious Belgian SMEs. It's a promising partnership that also firms up our own ambitious employment growth strategy substantially.'

__________________

Note for editors

KBC Corporate Banking is the Belgian corporate segment of KBC Group, with a branch network in Belgium, Western Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific. The segment focuses on larger enterprises and has a market penetration of 60% in Belgium.

For more information, see www.kbc.be/corporate

Cashforce is a next-generation Cash Forecasting & Working Capital Analytics Platform. Using accurate cash flow forecasts, flexible treasury reporting and automation, Cashforce allows finance and treasury departments to save time and money around the world. The platform is unique because of its seamless integration with numerous ERP and banking systems, transaction-level data display and intelligent A.I.-based simulation engine that enables multiple cash flow scenarios, forecasts and impact analyses. For more information, see www.cashforce.com

BrightAnalytics: They're convinced at BrightAnalytics that the more insight you have, the more successful you'll be. For that reason, they help organisations continually evaluate and improve themselves. They give people the tools they need to closely track and to enhance their organisation. To focus on what really matters. To use the available data as the basis for faster decision-making. In other words, turning data into performance. BrightAnalytics won 'Trends' magazine's 'Gazelle' award in 2015 in the start-up category.

For more information, see www.brightanalytics.eu

KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager of Corporate Communication/ Spokesperson

Tel.: + 32 2 429 85 45

Press Office

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com

Tel.: + 32 2 429 65 01 (Stef Leunens)

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

Tel.: + 32 2 429 29 15 (Ilse De Muyer)

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions at

www.kbc.com/innovation.

Check this document's authenticity at www.kbc.com/en/authenticity

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 12:53:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KBC GROUPE
07:54aKBC GROUPE : Corporate Banking signs cooperation agreement with two Belgian fint..
PU
01/02KBC GROUPE : Volume of savings increases further at KBC/CBC, rising to 41.95 bil..
PU
2018A euro curse? European banking stocks' lost decades
RE
2018KBC GROUPE : Gardai probe KBC Bank fire as revenge attack over Roscommon evictio..
AQ
2018KBC GROUPE : Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees a..
PU
2018EXCLUSIVE : Global traders halt new Iran food deals as U.S. sanctions bite - sou..
RE
2018Ten years on, Belgium drops case against Fortis ex-directors
RE
2018Standard Chartered PLC, KBC Group, KB Financial Group, DGB Financial Group, N..
AQ
2018Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,488 Shares of Amphenol Co.
AQ
2018KBC GROUPE : report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 559 M
EBIT 2018 3 334 M
Net income 2018 2 559 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,22%
P/E ratio 2018 9,61
P/E ratio 2019 9,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,11x
Capitalization 24 212 M
Chart KBC GROUPE
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 77,1 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Leysen Chairman
Hendrik Scheerlinck Chief Financial Officer & Executive director
Erik Luts Chief Innovation Officer
Franky C. Depickere Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBC GROUPE2.65%28 131
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.35%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.88%225 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.