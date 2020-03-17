KBC Groupe : Koenraad Debackere succeeds Thomas Leysen as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group

Press Release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information* - Public disclosure of inside information

Brussels, 17 March 2020, 7.15 a.m. CET

Koenraad Debackere succeeds Thomas

Leysen as Chairman of the Board of

Directors of KBC Group

Mr Thomas Leysen announced on 21 June 2019that he wished to end his mandates as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group, KBC Bank and KBC Insurance at the General Meeting of 7 May 2020. He's held those mandates since 2011.

The Board of Directors of KBC Group decided, unanimously and after careful consideration, and on the proposal of the nomination committee, to nominate Koenraad Debackere as successor to Thomas Leysen as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group, KBC Bank and KBC Insurance.

Koenraad Debackere is currently a non-executive director of KBC Group and KBC Insurance. The Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting of 7 May 2020 that he be granted the status of independent director. The Board of Directors will then appoint him as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group, KBC Bank and KBC Insurance later this year when he will hand over his functions as managing director of the KU Leuven. In the meantime, and as of 7 May 2020, Philippe Vlerick, as vice-chairman of the KBC Group Board of Directors, will temporarily take over the chairmanship.

The appointment of Koenraad Debackere as non-executive director and chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV has been submitted to and approved by the National Bank of Belgium and the European Central Bank.

Thomas Leysen assumed the chairmanship of KBC Group in 2011 in the aftermath of the financial crisis and from that position guided the development of the KBC Group as an important and sustainable bank-insurer and asset manager in Belgium, Ireland and Central Europe. In recent years he has combined this position with the chairmanship of Umicore, Mediahuis and the King Baudouin Foundation.

Philippe Vlerick, Vice-Chairman of the KBC Group Board of Directors thanks Thomas Leysen: "We are very grateful to Thomas Leysen for the decisive way in which he has chaired the Board of Directors of our group over the past 9 years. As a sparring partner of our CEO and the members of the Executive Committee, he was able to help shape KBC Group's strategic transformation, focusing on both the digitisation and sustainability of our group and its activities. Thomas was able to ensure the involvement of the Board of Directors in this transformation in an expert and balanced manner. Thomas Leysen has clearly contributed to a positive repositioning of KBC Group as a bank/insurer and reference in the different markets where the group is active and this to the great satisfaction and benefit of all stakeholders".

