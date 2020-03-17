Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  KBC Groupe    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE

(KBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

KBC Groupe : Koenraad Debackere succeeds Thomas Leysen as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:36am EDT

Press Release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information* - Public disclosure of inside information

Brussels, 17 March 2020, 7.15 a.m. CET

Koenraad Debackere succeeds Thomas

Leysen as Chairman of the Board of

Directors of KBC Group

Mr Thomas Leysen announced on 21 June 2019that he wished to end his mandates as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group, KBC Bank and KBC Insurance at the General Meeting of 7 May 2020. He's held those mandates since 2011.

The Board of Directors of KBC Group decided, unanimously and after careful consideration, and on the proposal of the nomination committee, to nominate Koenraad Debackere as successor to Thomas Leysen as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group, KBC Bank and KBC Insurance.

Koenraad Debackere is currently a non-executive director of KBC Group and KBC Insurance. The Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting of 7 May 2020 that he be granted the status of independent director. The Board of Directors will then appoint him as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group, KBC Bank and KBC Insurance later this year when he will hand over his functions as managing director of the KU Leuven. In the meantime, and as of 7 May 2020, Philippe Vlerick, as vice-chairman of the KBC Group Board of Directors, will temporarily take over the chairmanship.

The appointment of Koenraad Debackere as non-executive director and chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV has been submitted to and approved by the National Bank of Belgium and the European Central Bank.

Thomas Leysen assumed the chairmanship of KBC Group in 2011 in the aftermath of the financial crisis and from that position guided the development of the KBC Group as an important and sustainable bank-insurer and asset manager in Belgium, Ireland and Central Europe. In recent years he has combined this position with the chairmanship of Umicore, Mediahuis and the King Baudouin Foundation.

Philippe Vlerick, Vice-Chairman of the KBC Group Board of Directors thanks Thomas Leysen: "We are very grateful to Thomas Leysen for the decisive way in which he has chaired the Board of Directors of our group over the past 9 years. As a sparring partner of our CEO and the members of the Executive Committee, he was able to help shape KBC Group's strategic transformation, focusing on both the digitisation and sustainability of our group and its activities. Thomas was able to ensure the involvement of the Board of Directors in this transformation in an expert and balanced manner. Thomas Leysen has clearly contributed to a positive repositioning of KBC Group as a bank/insurer and reference in the different markets where the group is active and this to the great satisfaction and benefit of all stakeholders".

Page 1 of 2

Thomas Leysen explained his decision as follows: "I am delighted to be able to pass on the torch to Koenraad Debackere. I am confident that the full Board of Directors, the Executive Committee and all stakeholders of KBC Group will feel supported by him. Thanks to his broad technological background and his many years of experience in innovation management, he is the right person to assist KBC in the digital transformation process that will determine KBC and the financial sector as a whole in the coming years. Koen is already familiar with KBC Group from his tenure as a non-executive director. Through his professional achievements, his broad knowledge of the economy and society, his international network and his personal charisma, he will also be able to provide valuable new insights, help shape KBC Group's long-term strategy and support the organisation on its way to profitable sustainable growth with a positive role in society".

Koenraad Debackere (°1961 in Ghent, Belgium) studied at the University of Ghent (Belgium) and MIT (Cambridge, USA). He obtained master and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering (M.Sc.) and Management Science & Business Administration (M.Sc. & Ph.D.).

He is a professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration of KU Leuven. He has also held guest positions at various European universities and is currently managing director and board member of KU Leuven. He has held directorships at various technology companies, as well as at the investment funds Gemma Frisius Fonds NV, Essenscia Innovation Fund NV and LRM NV.

Koenraad Debackere is a non-executive director of KBC Group NV and KBC Verzekeringen.

For more information, please contact:

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group Tel +32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail:pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.

KBC Group NV

Press Office

KBC press releases are available at

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

Tel. +32

2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

www.kbc.comor can be obtained by sending an

Tel. +32

2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

e-mailto pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht

Tel. +32

2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group

General Manager

Corporate Communication /Spokesperson

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45

Check this document's authenticity

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

KBC Group NV published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KBC GROUPE
02:36aKBC GROUPE : Koenraad Debackere succeeds Thomas Leysen as Chairman of the Board ..
PU
02:15aKBC GROUP : Koenraad Debackere succeeds Thomas Leysen as Chairman of the Board o..
GL
02/26Irish consumer sentiment remains subdued in February
RE
02/21KBC GROUPE : Euromoney proclaims KBC Private Banking the best Private Banker in ..
AQ
02/17KBC GROUPE : acquires OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)
PU
02/17KBC GROUP : KBC acquires OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)
GL
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Elon said it wouldn’t, but Tesla is once again raising b..
02/13KBC GROUPE : Fourth-quarter result of 702 million euros
PU
02/13KBC GROUP : Fourth-quarter result of 702 million euros
GL
02/12Souring energy loans wipe out ABN Amro's profit growth
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 7 776 M
EBIT 2020 3 425 M
Net income 2020 2 357 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,69%
P/E ratio 2020 6,82x
P/E ratio 2021 6,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 15 905 M
Chart KBC GROUPE
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,73  €
Last Close Price 38,20  €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 93,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Leysen Independent Chairman
Hendrik Scheerlinck Chief Financial Officer & Executive director
Franky C. Depickere Non-Executive Director
Frank Donck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBC GROUPE-43.04%17 749
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.47%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%139 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group