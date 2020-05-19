Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  KBC Groupe SA    KBC   BE0003565737

KBC GROUPE SA

(KBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Irish consumer sentiment posts partial rebound from COVID collapse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 07:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin

Irish consumer sentiment rebounded in May to recover almost a third of the record loss it suffered in April on the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, but remained close to historic lows, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The KBC Bank consumer sentiment index climbed to 52.3 from 42.6 in April, its largest month-on-month improvement since January 2015, but remained far below the 77.3 recorded in early March.

The April fall was the sharpest month-on-month decline in the survey's 24-year history and May's level is within the lowest 5% of readings recorded, the authors said.

"While the improvement ... should be seen as encouraging, the level of the May sentiment survey remains comparable with responses seen through the more difficult moments of the financial crisis (a decade ago)," Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Ireland, said.

Ireland in March shut bars, restaurants and non-essential retail outlets and ordered people to stay at home, measures that will be gradually relaxed during the coming three months, starting this week.

The damage to the economy has been severe, with the unemployment rate, including those receiving emergency COVID-19-related jobless benefits, shooting up to 28.2% from 4.8% in two months.

The survey's authors linked the improvement to a slowing of the spread of the disease in recent weeks combined with the beginning of the phased easing of the lockdown.

But eight out of 10 consumers still expected the economy to weaken in the following 12 months down from nine in 10 in May.

The survey found that 86% of consumers expected the Irish government to introduce cutbacks in public spending or tax increases within the next two to three years. 

The threat of a return to austerity "could translate into an economic 'second wave'", Hughes said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Padraic Halpin and Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KBC GROUPE SA
05/18Czech government approves $6 billion loan aid for virus-hit firms
RE
05/18KBC GROUP : First-quarter result of -5 million euros
PU
05/14KBC GROUPE : tightens energy policy and introduces new policy on biodiversity
PU
05/14KBC GROUP : KBC Group: First-quarter result of -5 million euros
GL
05/14KBC GROUPE : 1st quarter results
CO
05/11KBC GROUPE : quaterly earnings release
05/06Irish mortgage approvals fall 9.9% year-on-year in March
RE
04/29AIB CEO says Irish banks working to extend loan breaks
RE
04/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Gilead and Roche come up with new solutions to fight cor..
04/17KBC GROUPE : Group update on impact of Coronavirus crisis on 1Q2020 results
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 820 M
EBIT 2020 2 614 M
Net income 2020 1 062 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,98%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,82x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,60x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 17 716 M
Chart KBC GROUPE SA
Duration : Period :
KBC Groupe SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBC GROUPE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 57,27 €
Last Close Price 42,55 €
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Thijs Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Baron Philippe Vlerick Chairman
Hendrik Scheerlinck Chief Financial Officer & Executive director
Franky C. Depickere Non-Executive Director
Frank Donck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBC GROUPE SA-35.98%19 478
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.11%275 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%249 962
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.15%198 964
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.13%198 932
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.05%133 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group