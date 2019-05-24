Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  KBL Europ. Priv. Ban.    LU0092281103   LU0092281103

KBL EUROP. PRIV. BAN.

(LU0092281103)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 03/10 07:00:01 am
35.62 EUR   --.--%
03:22aKBL EUROP PRIV BAN : Ex-UBS executive Zeltner joins KBL private bank as CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

KBL Europ Priv Ban : Ex-UBS executive Zeltner joins KBL private bank as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:22am EDT
Zeltner,President of UBS Wealth Management gestures during an interview with Reuters in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Former UBS Wealth Management head Juerg Zeltner will become a director and chief executive of KBL European Private Bankers (KBL epb), the Luxembourg-based group said on Friday.

Pending regulatory approval, Zeltner will replace Peter Vandekerckhove, who will remain on the board of directors.

Jakob Stott, former vice-chairman of UBS Wealth Management, will join Zeltner at KBL epb as CEO, Wealth Management, and as a member of the executive committee, it said in a statement.

Backed by KBL epb shareholder Precision Capital, Zeltner and Stott will oversee major investments at the group of boutique private banks. "Both will personally participate in the group's long-term success through significant co-investments," it said.

The group's clients include wealthy individuals and families as well as institutional and professional customers.

Its brands include Brown Shipley in Britain, InsingerGilissen in the Netherlands, KBL Espana in Spain, KBL Luxembourg, Merck Finck in Germany, Puilaetco Dewaay Private Bankers in Belgium and Banque Puilaetco Dewaay in Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Angeelika Gruber and Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KBL EUROP. PRIV. BAN. 0.00% 35.62 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UBS GROUP 0.08% 11.8 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KBL EUROP. PRIV. BAN.
03:22aKBL EUROP PRIV BAN : Ex-UBS executive Zeltner joins KBL private bank as CEO
RE
More news
Chart KBL EUROP. PRIV. BAN.
Duration : Period :
KBL Europ. Priv. Ban. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Carlo Friob Chief Executive Officer
Rafik Fischer Group Head-Business Development
Yves Stein Group Chief Executive Officer
Stefan van Geyt Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBL EUROP. PRIV. BAN.0.00%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.94%182 682
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 369
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP16.03%55 262
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK13.88%47 381
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-4.43%46 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About