Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KBR, Inc.    KBR

KBR, INC. (KBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Court says Swiss can help French in probe of alleged Unaoil corruption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors can hand over bank account information to France in a case linked to an international investigation into alleged bribery and corruption involving Unaoil, a Monaco-based energy consultancy.

In court documents published this week, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court refused to block the Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) from cooperating with France's request for mutual legal assistance.

France is among countries probing Unaoil's alleged role in funnelling kickbacks from multinational firms to foreign officials to win lucrative oil project contracts.

An international probe into Unaoil became public in 2016, when authorities in Monaco raided its offices as well as homes of its directors after Britain sought help in its probe of alleged corruption.

In May, Britain began proceedings against two Unaoil companies, while the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged at least six individuals. Un
aoil has said it would be cleared of wrongdoing. [https://reut.rs/2C3tCsA]

Companies including U.S.-based KBR, Britain's Petrofac, Switzerland's ABB and TechnipFMC have said they are cooperating. The United States has related corruption investigations.

Swiss court documents show French law enforcement is probing suspicions that a representative of an unidentified Paris-based company received "kickbacks" via Unaoil-linked entities as part of work with clients in Yemen starting in 2004.

In August 2017, France submitted a request to Switzerland for information about accounts at a Geneva bank.

The account's owner -- a firm not named in Swiss court documents -- in April lodged an appeal seeking to prevent Swiss authorities from cooperating. The account owner argued the French request was incomplete and fraught with "so many irregularities that it had no idea how they could all be corrected," court documents show.

SHROUDED IN DARKNESS

The three-judge Swiss Federal Criminal Court appeals panel rejected the argument, writing in a 12-page ruling that French authorities could not be expected to provide comprehensive facts underpinning their suspicions just to get Swiss help.

"That would be incompatible with the intent of mutual legal assistance, since such requests involve one state asking another for help via documents to clear up details that up to now have been shrouded in darkness," the judges wrote.

The Swiss OAG's office told Reuters on Friday that barring further appeal, France's "mutual legal assistance request should be fully executed in the near future".

A Geneva-based lawyer for the company seeking to block Switzerland from assisting France's probe did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by John Miller and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; editing by David Evans)

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD -1.13% 22.81 Delayed Quote.-11.68%
KBR, INC. -0.94% 21.16 Delayed Quote.6.71%
PETROFAC LIMITED -0.62% 645.4 Delayed Quote.27.37%
TECHNIPFMC 0.00% 30.86 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KBR, INC.
01:35pCourt says Swiss can help French in probe of alleged Unaoil corruption
RE
08/29KBR, INC. : to Participate at the Vertical Research Partners 9th Annual Global I..
PR
08/27KBR : s KBRwyle Business Wins $71M Cybersecurity Task Order
AQ
08/23KBR : KBRwyle to Protect Military Healthcare Data with $71M Cybersecurity Task O..
PR
08/18KBR : s IDIQ Contract to Boost Government Services Business
AQ
08/15KBR : KBRwyle Provides U.S. Navy with Exclusive High-G Flight Training
PR
08/09KBR : Dividend Declaration
PR
08/07KBR : PCMAX™ Technology Selected by PMSM for Two Polycarbonate Projects in..
AQ
08/06KBR : PCMAX™ Technology Selected by PMSM for Two Polycarbonate Projects in..
PR
08/02KBR : Awarded FEED Plus EPCM Option Contract for Methanex’s Potential Geis..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23KBRwyle to protect military healthcare data with $71M cybersecurity task orde.. 
08/15KBRwyle provides U.S. Navy with exclusive high-G flight training 
08/09KBR declares $0.08 dividend 
08/06Jacobs Engineering +7% after strong earnings, sales and guidance 
08/06KBR's PCMAX technology selected by PMSM for two polycarbonate projects in Chi.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 859 M
EBIT 2018 366 M
Net income 2018 269 M
Finance 2018 690 M
Yield 2018 1,46%
P/E ratio 2018 11,42
P/E ratio 2019 13,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 3 005 M
Chart KBR, INC.
Duration : Period :
KBR, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 22,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart J. B. Bradie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Loren K. Carroll Non-Executive Chairman
Mark W. Sopp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Derbyshire President-Technology & Consulting
Les L. Lyles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBR, INC.6.71%2 983
VINCI-1.75%58 000
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-16.65%33 544
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.71%26 866
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.57%26 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-16.33%23 041
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.