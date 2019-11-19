KBR : Awarded $23.7M Base Ops Services Contract to Serve U.S. Forces in Bahrain

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $23.7 million contract modification by Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia (NAVFAC EURAFSWA) to provide base operations support services at Shaikh Isa Air Base in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This 12-month contract includes a three-month option period and extends the original five-year contract, which was awarded in June 2014. Previously, KBR performed similar work at Isa Air Base for four years under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) III and IV contracts.

Under this contract modification, KBR will continue to provide a myriad of services, including galley, facility and grounds maintenance, custodial, pest control, power generation and distribution, diesel fuel operations, reverse osmosis water purification and distribution, and base vehicle maintenance.

"KBR recognizes its key role in sustaining military readiness at Isa Air Base," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Solutions U.S. "Whether we are providing clean water, keeping the power on or maintaining safe facilities, KBR is committed to meeting the needs of the U.S. military men and women stationed at this installation."

As part of this vital work at Isa Air Base, KBR will continue to serve up its award-winning galley services. This year the base dining facility, Paradisa Café, managed by KBR, earned a 5-Star accreditation – the Navy's highest level of evaluation for food service operations. It also received this award in 2016 and 2017.

As a leading base operations support provider, KBR serves U.S. and allied military forces, and diplomatic and civilian personnel deployed around the world. For over 75 years, KBR has helped ensure the success of U.S. government missions and military readiness in the world's most challenging environments.

