KBR : Awarded Technical Verification and Open Book Estimate EPC Contract for Pieridae Energy's Goldboro LNG Project

HOUSTON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a Technical Verification and Open Book Estimate (OBE) engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract by Pieridae Energy Limited for a two train 10 MMTPA LNG facility at Goldboro, Nova Scotia.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will perform a review of an amended version of the previously prepared front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the proposed Goldboro LNG facility. KBR will also conduct an open-book estimate necessary for an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning contract for the Goldboro LNG facility, in East Canada, with the intention of entering into an EPC contract at FID. This work is expected to be performed within 11 months.

"We are excited to be a part of this significant project with Pieridae Energy and to continue to grow and maintain a substantial presence in the Eastern Canadian Region," said Farhan Mujib, KBR President, Hydrocarbons - Delivery Solutions. "This win is indicative of KBR's strategic commitment to increase LNG production globally, supporting the transition to a lower carbon economy."

"We are looking forward to a close and collaborative relationship with Pieridae Energy to successfully deliver their LNG facility," Mujib continued.

KBR has delivered approximately one third of the world's current LNG production capacity and has been consistently active in the LNG industry for over 40 years. In Canada, KBR has been involved in nearly every proposed LNG project."

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Services, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Hydrocarbons Services, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

