KBR : Fortifies Army's Battlespace Advantage with $165M Missile Systems Task Order

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $165 million task order to perform key engineering services on tactical missiles for the Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) Project Office within the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space.

KBR was awarded the cost-plus, fixed fee task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract. KBR has served the Army project office for the last 22 years.

This task order will build upon the engineering efforts KBR provided via a predecessor contract and will address new and expanding needs for performance, programmatic support and logistics analysis. KBR will research, develop, test, evaluate, integrate, and engineer cutting-edge tactical rocket and missile systems as well as ancillary launchers and test sets.

KBR will support the TAGM Project Office portfolio of weapon systems, including the HELLFIRE missile – the primary air-to-ground precision weapon for rotary wing and unmanned aerial systems for all U.S. services and 18 other nations – and its successor and next generation of aviation-launched, air-to-ground, dual-mode guided missiles, the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile System.

This work will enhance the government's ability to produce more rocket and missile systems; identify and mitigate production issues; efficiently integrate weapons systems onto air, ground, and sea platforms; overcome obsolescence issues; and develop new capabilities. KBR will perform these efforts over the next five years at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

"KBR will continue to partner with the Army to develop, field and sustain versatile weapon systems that provide a decisive advantage for the U.S. military and its allies," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions U.S. "We are proud to serve the warfighter through this task order."

For more than 35 years, KBR has supported U.S. Army air and missile defense systems. The company drives innovation by combining engineering, technical and scientific expertise with its full life cycle capabilities, mission knowledge and future-focused technologies. Known for excelling in complex and extreme environments, KBR is trusted to overcome the nation's most pressing challenges.

About the DoD IAC program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life cycle within the Government Services and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full life cycle of defense, space, aviation, and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, and program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services focused on providing sustainable and value-add solutions for a broad base of industrial, ammonia, and specialty chemicals and inorganics customers

Energy Solutions, providing services across the asset life cycle to customers globally, including energy transition and efficiency, onshore and offshore oil and gas, LNG/GTL, refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, and fertilizers

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results.

