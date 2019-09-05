KBR : From Dragon Boats to Legos, KBR Employees get Creative in Giving Back

As a global company, KBR takes great pride in having a positive impact on the communities in which we live and work. Our employees are at the heart of those efforts as they continue to find new and creative ways to change lives and make meaningful differences for others.

Leatherhead Team Takes the Field for Charity

KBR employees in the UK pitched up in support of local charities in the inaugural KBR Charity Football Tournament last month. More than 300 spectators watched 16 teams made up of KBR senior leadership and staff, partner organizations and local charities battle in the wind and rain for the tournament title. In the end, Team Unilever took home the championship title.

The tournament raised more than £2,000 for Combat Stress and the Leatherhead Youth Project which are organizations KBR has proudly supported over the years. The event builds on KBR's continued commitment to support local nonprofits and give back to the communities where employees live and work.

Speaking after the event, Andrew Barrie, President, Government Solutions EMEA, said, 'This was a great example of our One KBR ethos, showcasing what can be achieved collectively to support some fantastic local causes that are positively changing people's lives in a truly remarkable way.'

Employee Uses the Power of LEGOS® to Support Local Hospital

KBR's David Boddy, Senior Technical Professional, is Chairman of Brick Expo Canberra, an exhibition that showcases LEGO® displays across Australia to raise money for pediatric patients. In July alone, he donated AU$50,000 to the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children in Canberra.

David's personal contributions have made a tremendous impact on his community. Over the last decade, he has donated more than AU$400,000 through his organization. The money directly impacts children in the hospital through the purchasing of essential medical equipment as well as entertainment and toys for the young patients. We commend David on his incredible efforts in using his talents to help those in need.

Houston Employees Help Students Prepare for School

Employees at KBR's headquarters in Houston recently concluded the third annual Houston Texans School Supply Drive. Throughout the two-week long drive, employees donated pens, paper, notebooks, rulers and other essential supplies at the KBR Tower to help students prepare for the upcoming school year. The initiative is part of KBR's charitable partnership with the Houston Texans Foundation.

The supply drive kicked off in August with an event in the KBR Tower featuring a former Houston Texans player, Texans cheerleaders, games and prizes. This year, KBR once again achieved its donation goal of filling more than 250 backpacks full of school supplies. A special thanks to our employees for their efforts.

'The Texans are so thankful to once again partner with KBR for our annual School Supply Drive,' said Andrew Jacobs, Houston Texans Partnership Coordinator. 'KBR's employee participation this year was nothing short of astounding as we received enough supplies to equip hundreds of youth for a successful school year. Furthermore, the genuine join of all the volunteers made this a great adventure every step of the way!'

'KBR people take pride in volunteer and community efforts and we see that commitment on display year after year during the Texans School Supply Drive,' said John Paul Miller, KBR Corporate Communications. 'It's amazing to see so many people come together to support the greater Houston community.'

Aspire Defence Fuels Rebuilding of Local Community Center

KBR Aspire Defence recently contributed more than £3000 in funds to refurbish Phoenix Hall, a local community center in Netheravon and kick-start the next stage of the building's development. The village of Netheravon has strong, historical connections to the military and Phoenix Hall is a vital and popular community space to those service families.

'Aspire Defence's support has been very welcome indeed,' said Charles Coslett, Chair of Phoenix Hall Management Committee. 'The money donated would likely have taken us over a year to raise through many fundraising events. We now have a well-equipped and welcoming, bright facility for the community.'

'We were delighted to help out with this project to regenerate Pheonix Hall,' said Allan Thomson, Aspire Defence Limited Chief Executive. 'It was a great opportunity for our business to do something positive to benefit Army and civilian families living within the Project Allenby-Connaught footprint.'

Christmas Comes in July for Military Men and Women

KBR employees at NASA's Johnson Space Center campus in Houston held their 'Help Our Military Endure' (HOME) campaign to support troops overseas. The team raised money for the 'Christmas in July' initiative, an effort to ship care packages to deployed military men and women to provide a little taste of home for our servicemembers.

The group shipped 570 boxes total, each containing a variety of food, drinks, candy, toiletry items and miscellaneous clothing items - all welcomed items for deployed servicemembers. A special thanks to our employees for their continued support of our troops at home and abroad.

Dragon Boat Team Paddles for a Cause

Dressed from head to toe in pirate gear, KBR employees from the Lexington Park, Maryland, office recently competed in the fourth annual Solomons Island Dragon Boat Festival. Proceeds benefitted SMCR, Inc., a local charity that supports educational, social and recreational programs and events for people with special needs.

KBR sponsored a boat and organized a team of 16 paddlers and a drummer who finished fourth overall in the race. In addition, KBR team's theme was 'Pirates of the Patuxent,' and took home first place in the costume competition.

'We've been involved in the Solomons Dragon Boat Festival since its inception and every year, it is a fun-filled day in a beautiful location,' said Corey Pettit, Requirements Analyst, Government Solutions U.S. 'This event is not only beneficial to those it serves with the money raised, but it's a great opportunity for us to bond and grow as a team and organization. Plus, the costumes make for fun photos! What a better way to give back to the community!'

KBR employees continue to lead by example and use philanthropy and volunteerism as a mean to make significant change in all parts of the world. We applaud all our employees and teams who volunteer and devote hours of their time to support those in need.