KBR : Increases Presence in UK Nuclear Sector

HOUSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has reinforced its growing presence in the UK Nuclear and Defence Infrastructure sectors after being selected to join a new multi-million dollar delivery framework.

KBR, in a partnership with Assystem and Doosan Babcock, and operating under the name of KAD Nuclear, were one of three suppliers selected by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to join the new Nuclear Technical Support Provider (NTSP) framework.

A seven-year framework, with the option of a three year extension, NTSP will deliver engineering and project management services for the naval base infrastructure upgrade and specialist nuclear technical services under a programme valued between $295 million and $470 million to support DIO, Navy Command and other UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) organizations.

"This is a fantastic achievement – one that highlights our dedication to a truly collaborative approach and enhances our position within the UK defence and nuclear sectors," said Andrew Barrie, KBR President, Government Solutions EMEA. "Alongside our partners Assystem and Doosan Babcock, we will drive positive innovation and change through working collaboratively to support the Clyde Infrastructure Programme. Combining our Government, Defence and cross industry experience, digital capability and respected program management capabilities to provide innovative solutions for the wide ranging projects ahead at this strategically important Royal Navy base."

The framework will support the Clyde Infrastructure Programme (CIP) and wider Royal Navy and defence requirements. Its primary focus will be on delivering the refurbishment and upgrade of critical infrastructure at Her Majesty's Naval Base (HMNB) Clyde.

Charles Hoskins, DIO's Clyde Infrastructure Programme Director, said: "The NTSP is vitally important to the delivery of our major infrastructure programme and wider operations at HMNB Clyde.

"The expertise and collaborative approach from our new partners will be crucial to our success as we move forward into the exciting and challenging next chapter of our programme."

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics

Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-increases-presence-in-uk-nuclear-sector-301055313.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.