KBR : Proprietary ROSE® Technology Selected for Major Modernization Project at Refinery in India

0
11/12/2019 | 06:25am EST

HOUSTON - (November 12, 2019) - KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced that its market-leading ROSE® solvent de-asphalting (SDA) process will be integrated with LC-MAX technology, an advanced, patented, ebullated-bed residue upgrading process from Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) to assist Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)'s modernization at the Visakh refinery residue upgrading project in India.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide CLG the technology licensing, basic engineering design and proprietary equipment for the ROSE SDA portion of the LC-MAX unit. ROSE is a cost-effective residue upgrading process that allows refiners to upgrade a larger proportion of their low-value residue streams into high-value products and gives clients the flexibility to respond to market developments in fuel, lube and petrochemical applications as well as reduce the environmental footprint of their products.

'We are proud to announce this latest project award for KBR's world-leading ROSE process,' said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology Solutions. 'Our innovative ROSE technology integrated with the LC-MAX ebullated-bed hydrocracking process is an attractive economic solution and will enhance the overall refinery profitability.'

KBR continuously updates ROSE technology with multiple flow schemes for optimum integration with new and existing refineries. The company has been awarded more than 60 ROSE licenses with a combined licensed capacity of nearly 1.6 million BPSD with many repeat licensees.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

  • Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics
  • Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics
  • Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; the scope and enforceability of the company's indemnities from its former parent; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Alison Vasquez
Vice President, Investor Relations
713-753-5082
[email protected]

Media
Brenna Hapes
External Global Communications
713-753-3800
[email protected]

Disclaimer

KBR Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 11:24:05 UTC
