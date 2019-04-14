KBR : Wins Three LOGCAP V Contracts to Continue Legacy of Supporting U.S. Troops

HOUSTON, April 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded multiple prime contracts to provide logistics support services to the U.S. Army, coalition partners and other federal agencies under the $82B Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) V contract. This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has an initial five-year ordering period and options for five additional one-year ordering periods.

Under LOGCAP V, KBRwyle received a large performance task order to provide LOGCAP logistics support services in Afghanistan. It was also awarded contracts for setting the theater and associated performance task orders to support the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and Northern Command (NORTHCOM). Each task order has its own period of performance.

"These awards are a direct result of the excellent work of our people and our unmatched track record providing reliable mission critical services to U.S. and allied troops," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "We are honored to continue our long service to the U.S. Army as a trusted LOGCAP partner."

KBRwyle won three of the seven major contracts the U.S. Army awarded under LOGCAP V.

"We believe these awards in aggregate will ultimately provide an increase to our business levels compared to the work we are currently performing. However, given the complexity of this procurement and attendant transition times, we do not believe this will have a material effect until 2020 and therefore is not expected to change our 2019 outlook," Bradie continued.

Through LOGCAP V, KBRwyle will serve troops and allies by assisting the Army in executing theater support services on three different continents. KBRwyle has provided global base life support and logistics services through multiple LOGCAP contracts for more than two decades. During LOGCAP III, the company conducted the largest government services contract in United States history. The company was the initial LOGCAP contractor in Afghanistan in 2002 and set the theater for Operation Enduring Freedom.

KBRwyle serves U.S. and allied military forces, and diplomatic and civilian personnel deployed around the world. Its commitment to improving military readiness began in WWII when it provided a home away from home to troops on the frontlines. Today, KBRwyle is known for its theater-opening expertise and providing contingency support services anytime, anywhere, even in the most extreme environments.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Services and Hydrocarbons sectors. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 75 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Services, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology, including proprietary technology focused on the monetization of hydrocarbons (especially natural gas and natural gas liquids) in ethylene and petrochemicals; ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers; oil refining and gasification

Hydrocarbons Services, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

