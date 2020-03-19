KBR : and International Council on Systems Engineering Sign Partnership Memorandum

KBR signed a memorandum of agreement with INCOSE in January. Front row, left to right: Courtney Wright, INCOSE certification program manager; Kerry Lunney, INCOSE president; Peter Green, senior vice president, KBR Engineering Business Unit. Back row left to right: Marilee Wheaton, INCOSE president- elect; Michael Dahlberg, chief systems engineer, KBR Engineering Business Unit; Jamie DeSpain, KBR corporate advisory board representative.

KBR has signed a new memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE), the world's largest organization dedicated to the advancement of systems engineering. This agreement promotes a collaborative relationship in granting qualified KBR systems engineers a certification at the level of Associate Systems Engineering Professional (ASEP), Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP), or Expert Systems Engineering Professional (ESEP).

The MOA provides a streamlined path for KBR employees to seek highly-valued systems engineering certifications. The signing ceremony took place on Jan. 25 at the INCOSE International Workshop 2020 in Torrance, California. KBR's new partnership with INCOSE and the memorandum's signing signifies a positive step forward to enhance both organizations' contributions to engineering.

'We're proud to be members of INCOSE and we know this partnership will greatly benefit the talented systems engineers we have within our organization,' said Pete Green, KBR Government Solutions U.S., Engineering Business Unit. 'This certification program will allow us to maintain our position on the leading edge of the engineering industry, providing qualified systems engineers and improved solutions to our valued customers across the military, government, commercial and foreign sectors.'

A disciplined and repeatable systems engineering process delivers better understanding of customer needs and gives program managers greater control and awareness of project requirements and interfaces to achieve system and project success. Effective systems engineering can also save customers crucial funds in their budgets.

KBR is a member of INCOSE's Corporate Advisory Board (CAB), an organization of 119 companies who serve as the voice of the customer to the INCOSE leadership. The CAB also provides strategic guidance to technical leadership for the development of systems engineering tools and standards to meet their needs.