Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KBR, Inc.    KBR

KBR, INC.

(KBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KBR : and International Council on Systems Engineering Sign Partnership Memorandum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

KBR signed a memorandum of agreement with INCOSE in January. Front row, left to right: Courtney Wright, INCOSE certification program manager; Kerry Lunney, INCOSE president; Peter Green, senior vice president, KBR Engineering Business Unit. Back row left to right: Marilee Wheaton, INCOSE president- elect; Michael Dahlberg, chief systems engineer, KBR Engineering Business Unit; Jamie DeSpain, KBR corporate advisory board representative.

KBR has signed a new memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE), the world's largest organization dedicated to the advancement of systems engineering. This agreement promotes a collaborative relationship in granting qualified KBR systems engineers a certification at the level of Associate Systems Engineering Professional (ASEP), Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP), or Expert Systems Engineering Professional (ESEP).

The MOA provides a streamlined path for KBR employees to seek highly-valued systems engineering certifications. The signing ceremony took place on Jan. 25 at the INCOSE International Workshop 2020 in Torrance, California. KBR's new partnership with INCOSE and the memorandum's signing signifies a positive step forward to enhance both organizations' contributions to engineering.

'We're proud to be members of INCOSE and we know this partnership will greatly benefit the talented systems engineers we have within our organization,' said Pete Green, KBR Government Solutions U.S., Engineering Business Unit. 'This certification program will allow us to maintain our position on the leading edge of the engineering industry, providing qualified systems engineers and improved solutions to our valued customers across the military, government, commercial and foreign sectors.'

A disciplined and repeatable systems engineering process delivers better understanding of customer needs and gives program managers greater control and awareness of project requirements and interfaces to achieve system and project success. Effective systems engineering can also save customers crucial funds in their budgets.

KBR is a member of INCOSE's Corporate Advisory Board (CAB), an organization of 119 companies who serve as the voice of the customer to the INCOSE leadership. The CAB also provides strategic guidance to technical leadership for the development of systems engineering tools and standards to meet their needs.

Disclaimer

KBR Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 17:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KBR, INC.
01:53pKBR : and International Council on Systems Engineering Sign Partnership Memorand..
PU
03/16KBR : Awarded Singapore National Environment Agency's Energy Efficiency Study of..
PR
03/13KBR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03KBR : Wins Gold ADDY for New Website that Played Vital Role in KBR's Rebrand Cam..
AQ
03/02KBR : Appoints Lynn A. Dugle to Board of Directors
AQ
02/28KBR, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/28KBR : Appoints Lynn A. Dugle to Board of Directors
PR
02/24KBR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/20KBR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20KBR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 241 M
EBIT 2020 405 M
Net income 2020 220 M
Debt 2020 318 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 8,53x
P/E ratio 2021 6,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 1 857 M
Chart KBR, INC.
Duration : Period :
KBR, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KBR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,08  $
Last Close Price 13,08  $
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 138%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart J. B. Bradie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Les L. Lyles Non-Executive Chairman
Mark W. Sopp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John T. Derbyshire President-Technology
Jack B. Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KBR, INC.-57.11%1 857
VINCI-42.42%34 235
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.36%30 679
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-2.07%18 344
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.92%17 731
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-3.76%17 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group