KCB Group PLC    KCB   KE0000000315

KCB GROUP PLC

(KCB)
Co-op Bank Kenya to complete Jamii Bora Bank acquisition this month -central bank

08/07/2020 | 09:00am EDT

Co-operative Bank of Kenya will buy 90% of micro lender Jamii Bora Bank and the deal will complete this month, the country's central bank said on Friday, marking further consolidation in the East African nation's banking industry.

Co-op Bank's takeover of Jamii Bora was first announced in March and the deal is due to complete on Aug. 21, the central bank said.

Co-op Bank, owned by Kenya's co-operative movement, is the country's third-biggest bank by market share with nearly 10% of the domestic market and 159 branches across Kenya and South Sudan.

Jamii Bora, which is mainly focused on lending to micro-enterprises, is the second-smallest lender in Kenya with a market share of 0.09% and 17 branches across the country.

"This transaction...will (enhance)... the resilience of the Kenyan banking sector," the central bank said in a statement.

There are 39 banks competing in Kenya's banking sector which has seen several mergers and acquisitions since 2016, sparked by the failure of three mid-sized and small lenders, as well as a cap on commercial lending rates, which was removed last November.

Last year KCB Group took over National Bank of Kenya, while CBA Group merged with NIC Bank to form NCBA.

The central bank said on Friday that its review of the banking sector's business models and consolidation, "have been beneficial in enabling the sector to ride through the (coronavirus) pandemic period while supporting their customers and the economy."

By Omar Mohammed

Financials
Sales 2020 88 408 M 819 M 819 M
Net income 2020 24 529 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,31x
Yield 2020 9,10%
Capitalization 107 B 993 M 995 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 584
Free-Float 79,3%
Technical analysis trends KCB GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 53,25 KES
Last Close Price 33,40 KES
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Nyamweya Oigara Group CEO, Executive Director & MD
Andrew Wambari Kairu Group Chairman
Samuel Makome Group Chief Operating Officer
Lawrence Kimathi Kiambi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joachim Steuerwald Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KCB GROUP PLC-38.15%993
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%160 090
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.25%55 952
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.36%52 827
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.70%46 125
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-14.87%44 452
