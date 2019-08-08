Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NAIROBI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  KCB Group Plc    KCB   KE0000000315

KCB GROUP PLC

(KCB)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KCB : Press Release- KCB Group PLC Update on NBK Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 11:30am EDT

KCB Group Plc

Kencom House

P. O. Box 48400 - 00100

Nairobi, Kenya

Tel: +254 20 3270000 / 2851000 / 2852000

Mobile: +254 711 012 000 / 734 108 200

SMS: 22522

Email: contactus@kcbgroup.com

Press Release

August 8, 2019

KCB Group PLC Update on the Proposed Acquisition of National Bank of Kenya

KCB Group Plc has taken note of the contents of the report by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, which was tabled in the House on August 7, 2019 regarding our offer to acquire 100% of the ordinary shares of National Bank of Kenya Limited (NBK).

KCB has sought and look forward to being given a chance by Parliament to discuss this transaction, which started when KCB Group made the acquisition offer on April 18, 2019.

We are conscious that Parliament has a role to play in national governance and we shall endeavor to uphold the relevant legal and regulatory requirements at every stage of the transaction.

The offer was made in the best interest of KCB and NBK shareholders who have up to August 31, 2019 to make a decision on the offer.

KCB proposed to make the acquisition through a share swap of 10 ordinary shares of NBK for every one ordinary share of KCB. The offer is subject to regulatory approvals pursuant to regulation 4(1) of the of The Capital Markets (Take-overs and Mergers) Regulations, 2002.

KCB received its shareholders' approval to proceed with the proposed acquisition of NBK during its AGM held on May 30, 2019. During its AGM held on June 14, 2019, NBK shareholders approved the transaction.

NBK shareholders have already received the offer documents and we remain optimistic that we shall receive positive responses. The final outcome will be communicated as soon as the exercise is completed.

(Ends)

KCB Group Plc

Directors: A.W. Kairu (Chairman); J.N. Oigara; L.K. Kiambi; H.K. Rotich; A.A. Khawaja;www.kcbgroup.com T.D. Ipomai; J.O.A Nyerere; Ms. G.M. Malombe; L. M. Njiru.

About KCB Group PLC

KCB Group PLC is East Africa's largest commercial Bank that was established in 1896 in Kenya. Over the years, the Bank has grown and spread its wings into Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia (Rep). Today KCB Group Plc has the largest branch network in the Region of 258 branches, 962 ATMs and over 16,600 merchants and agents offering banking services on a 24/7 basis in East Africa. This is complemented by mobile banking and internet banking services with a 24hour contact center services for our customers to get in touch with the Bank. The Bank has a wide network of correspondent relationships totaling over 200 banks across the globe and our customers are assured of a seamless facilitation of their international trade requirements wherever they are.

For further information, please contact Judith Sidi Odhiambo-Group Head of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs; email: jsodhiambo@kcbgroup.com

KCB Group Plc

Directors: A.W. Kairu (Chairman); J.N. Oigara; L.K. Kiambi; H.K. Rotich; A.A. Khawaja;www.kcbgroup.com T.D. Ipomai; J.O.A Nyerere; Ms. G.M. Malombe; L. M. Njiru.

Disclaimer

KCB Group Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 15:29:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KCB GROUP PLC
11:30aKCB : Press Release- KCB Group PLC Update on NBK Offer
PU
07/24KCB : Volleyball - Akimanizanye Excited for New Challenge in Kenyan League
AQ
07/10KCB : Kenya hosts first Afro-Asia fintech fest
AQ
07/05SAFARICOM : Collymore's Death Has Robbed Kenya Part of Its "Soul" - President Ke..
AQ
07/04SAFARICOM : President Kenyatta, Michael Joseph Among Speakers At Collymore Memor..
AQ
06/24KCB : Press Release- Update on NBK
PU
06/21KCB : Skipper Peter Kilonzo eyes Elgon Cup win to honour brother
AQ
06/21KCB : Kenya's top pros, amateurs to lead charge at Karen
AQ
06/20KCB : Is Sony coach on his way to Gor Mahia?
AQ
06/17KCB : Ngiritas seek access to account for Sh3.4m school fees
AQ
More news
Financials (KES)
Sales 2019 79 880 M
EBIT 2019 44 140 M
Net income 2019 20 006 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,63%
P/E ratio 2019 5,24x
P/E ratio 2020 4,69x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart KCB GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
KCB Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 51,60  KES
Last Close Price 39,25  KES
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joshua Nyamweya Oigara Group CEO, Executive Director & MD
Biwott Ngeny Group Chairman
Samuel Makome Group Chief Operating Officer
Lawrence Kimathi Kiambi Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adil Arshed Khawaja Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KCB GROUP PLC1 163
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.89%166 778
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 065
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP9.24%51 148
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-5.94%46 530
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK13.16%46 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group