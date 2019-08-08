KCB : Press Release- KCB Group PLC Update on NBK Offer

KCB Group Plc Kencom House P. O. Box 48400 - 00100 Nairobi, Kenya Tel: +254 20 3270000 / 2851000 / 2852000 Mobile: +254 711 012 000 / 734 108 200 SMS: 22522 Email: contactus@kcbgroup.com Press Release August 8, 2019

KCB Group PLC Update on the Proposed Acquisition of National Bank of Kenya

KCB Group Plc has taken note of the contents of the report by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, which was tabled in the House on August 7, 2019 regarding our offer to acquire 100% of the ordinary shares of National Bank of Kenya Limited (NBK).

KCB has sought and look forward to being given a chance by Parliament to discuss this transaction, which started when KCB Group made the acquisition offer on April 18, 2019.

We are conscious that Parliament has a role to play in national governance and we shall endeavor to uphold the relevant legal and regulatory requirements at every stage of the transaction.

The offer was made in the best interest of KCB and NBK shareholders who have up to August 31, 2019 to make a decision on the offer.

KCB proposed to make the acquisition through a share swap of 10 ordinary shares of NBK for every one ordinary share of KCB. The offer is subject to regulatory approvals pursuant to regulation 4(1) of the of The Capital Markets (Take-overs and Mergers) Regulations, 2002.

KCB received its shareholders' approval to proceed with the proposed acquisition of NBK during its AGM held on May 30, 2019. During its AGM held on June 14, 2019, NBK shareholders approved the transaction.

NBK shareholders have already received the offer documents and we remain optimistic that we shall receive positive responses. The final outcome will be communicated as soon as the exercise is completed.

