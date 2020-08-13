KCB : Q2 2020 Financials

Other fees and commissions

Fees and commissions on loans and advances

Deposits and placement from banking institutions

Deposits and placements with banking institutions

Other Reserves/Re-measurement of defined

Deposits and balances due to foreign banking

Deposits and balances due to local banking

Balances due to Central Bank of Kenya

Loans and advances to customers (net)

Deposits and balances due from banking

Deposits and balances due from local banking

b) Fair value through OCI: a. Kenya Government

Financial Assets at fair value through profit

Kenya Government and other securities held for

Balances due from Central Bank of Kenya

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

KCB GROUP PLC UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

KCB GROUP PLC UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

KCB BANK KENYA NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA COMPANY KCB GROUP PLC GROUP 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-19 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-19 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-19 30-Jun-20 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-19 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 Kshs 000 II STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Un-audited Un-audited Audited Un-audited Un-audited Un-audited Audited Un-audited Un-audited Un-audited Audited Un-audited Un-audited Un-audited Audited Un-audited 6.2 Staff costs 6,852,603 4,123,350 15,644,172 7,672,552 1,953,757 1,001,102 4,026,922 2,072,847 101,300 85,099 66,500 23,826 10,098,346 5,811,719 19,459,349 8,946,745 6.3 Directors' emoluments 60,235 24,710 323,366 50,628 12,106 4,761 41,449 17,745 31,016 10,041 38,611 27,924 153,522 61,083 356,030 151,614 6.4 Rental charges 61,594 16,821 132,753 69,036 73,344 34,280 127,190 99,535 - - - - 172,146 109,662 98,083 184,713 6.5 Depreciation charge on property and equipment 772,186 514,120 1,944,821 952,001 332,618 168,044 704,351 380,901 5,747 2,781 8,610 3,838 1,398,996 832,029 2,761,425 1,216,887 6.6 Amortisation charges 893,204 433,055 1,432,055 629,034 200,508 99,768 408,226 194,920 1,013 506 506 - 1,152,365 554,047 1,625,137 666,209 6.7 Other operating expenses 5,629,678 2,634,622 11,016,949 5,131,180 1,130,082 510,543 1,872,835 860,641 174,959 122,381 560,077 155,936 8,205,821 3,762,502 14,216,218 6,443,384 6.8 Total other operating expenses 24,591,466 10,257,227 39,213,787 17,202,851 4,116,094 2,113,012 9,165,515 3,724,858 314,035 220,808 674,304 211,524 32,208,440 14,028,923 47,405,184 20,640,657 7 Profit/(loss) before tax and exceptional items 11,361,470 7,854,739 33,183,948 16,803,172 186,626 234,029 (821,245) 115,087 (50,369) 19,091 16,028,523 3,107,948 12,824,758 8,922,077 36,897,358 17,933,076 8 Exceptional items - - - - - - 137,713 - - - - - - - - - 9 Profit/(loss) after exceptional items 11,361,470 7,854,739 33,183,948 16,803,172 186,626 234,029 (958,958) 115,087 (50,369) 19,091 16,028,523 3,107,948 12,824,758 8,922,077 36,897,358 17,933,076 10 Current tax (4,630,572) (2,465,970) (11,589,773) (5,687,496) - - (235,339) 9,633 - 479 (41,286) - (5,076,074) (2,712,341) (11,708,148) (5,952,003) 11 Deferred tax 315,086 70,940 1,111,726 700,632 (567,930) (79,105) 857,307 (2,316) 8,686 (1,151) (100,948) 38,285 (171,079) 52,314 (24,042) 741,870 12 Profit/(loss) after tax and exceptional items 7,045,984 5,459,709 22,705,901 11,816,308 (381,304) 154,924 (336,990) 107,770 (41,683) 18,419 15,886,289 3,146,233 7,577,605 6,262,050 25,165,168 12,722,943 13 Minority Interest - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 14 Profit/(loss) after tax and exceptional items and 7,045,984 5,459,709 22,705,901 11,816,308 (381,304) 154,924 (336,990) 107,770 (41,683) 18,419 15,886,289 3,146,233 7,577,605 6,262,050 25,165,168 12,722,943 Minority Interest 15 Other Comprehensive income: 15.1 Gains/(Losses) from translating the financial - - - - - - - - - - - - (111,624) (307,324) (337,000) (362,138) statements of foreign operations 15.2 Fair value changes in available-for-sale financial 1,788,361 150,549 (3,612,287) (1,305,873) 112,611 - 194,861 311,254 (1,261) (166) (12,653) (9,024) 1,572,807 (213,933) (3,746,701) (1,012,348) assets 15.3 Re-measurement of defined benefit pension fund - - (719,000) - - - (8,881) - - - - - - - (719,000) - 15.4 Share of other comprehensive income of associates - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 15.5 Income tax relating to components of other (536,508) (45,165) 869,353 391,762 (33,783) - (55,794) (93,376) 378 50 3,796 2,707 (471,842) 64,180 909,550 303,704 comprehensive income 16 Other comprehensive income for the year net 1,251,853 105,384 (3,461,934) (914,111) 78,828 - 130,186 217,878 (883) (116) (8,857) (6,317) 989,341 (457,077) (3,893,151) (1,070,782) of tax 17 Total comprehensive income for the year 8,297,837 5,565,093 19,243,967 10,902,197 (302,476) 154,924 (206,804) 325,648 (42,566) 18,303 15,877,432 3,139,916 8,566,946 5,804,973 21,272,017 11,652,161 18 EARNINGS PER SHARE- DILUTED & BASIC KSHS 0.26 0.40 0.40 0.44 - 0.05 - 0.04 - 0.02 5.12 2.05 4.72 7.79 8.11 8.30 19 DIVIDEND PER SHARE - DECLARED KSHS - - 0.30 0.06 - - - - - - 3.50 1.00 - - 3.50 1.00 III OTHER DISCLOSURES 1 NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND ADVANCES a) Gross Non-performing loans and advances 50,442,944 37,422,149 34,786,250 35,865,746 28,659,573 25,078,227 25,175,371 32,410,269 83,884,432 66,200,990 63,396,118 39,110,920 b) Less Interest in Suspense 5,832,716 4,403,204 4,050,790 4,204,282 5,381,122 4,895,141 4,530,646 4,921,259 11,641,695 9,641,413 8,984,349 4,533,209 c)Total Non-Performing Loans and Advances (a-b) 44,610,228 33,018,945 30,735,460 31,661,464 23,278,451 20,183,086 20,644,725 27,489,010 72,242,737 56,559,577 54,411,769 34,577,711 d) Less Loan Loss Provision 24,379,566 19,516,138 17,052,633 15,405,091 10,281,702 10,490,396 10,274,767 15,124,451 36,103,733 30,937,749 28,716,020 16,080,637 e) Net Non-Performing Loans and Advances(c-d) 20,230,662 13,502,807 13,682,827 16,256,373 12,996,749 9,692,690 10,369,958 12,364,559 36,139,004 25,621,828 25,695,749 18,497,074 f) Discounted Value of Securities 17,302,378 11,473,497 11,604,247 14,228,392 12,711,844 9,291,633 10,066,760 11,627,745 39,320,649 28,300,710 26,065,820 19,393,193 g) Net NPLs Exposure (e-f) 2,928,284 2,029,310 2,078,580 2,027,981 284,905 401,057 303,198 736,814 (3,181,645) (2,678,882) (370,071) (896,119) 2 INSIDER LOANS AND ADVANCES a) Directors, Shareholders and Associates 2,454,867 2,913,388 1,385,533 990,498 1 37 37 35,311 1,417,189 1,206,571 1,410,254 1,011,996 b) Employees 13,302,548 13,086,830 12,614,514 12,068,096 5,544,248 5,401,972 5,492,318 5,321,865 20,047,684 19,610,008 19,392,521 13,260,357 c)Total Insider Loans and Advances and other 15,757,415 16,000,218 14,000,047 13,058,594 5,544,249 5,402,009 5,492,355 5,357,176 21,464,873 20,816,579 20,802,775 14,272,353 facilities 3 OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS a)Letters of credit,guarantees, acceptances 76,782,495 79,374,884 76,191,558 71,301,258 7,007,850 7,547,409 6,396,276 6,043,674 93,455,265 98,351,717 91,779,400 77,029,779 b) Forwards, swaps and options 16,002,702 18,681,757 14,472,705 21,557,908 174,158 1,081,138 506,750 1,247,567 17,546,049 21,554,217 15,444,637 22,147,642 c) Other contingent liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - d)Total Contingent Liabilities 92,785,197 98,056,641 90,664,263 92,859,166 7,182,008 8,628,547 6,903,026 7,291,241 111,001,314 119,905,934 107,224,037 99,177,421 4 CAPITAL STRENGTH a) Core capital 97,191,535 92,399,743 90,200,466 90,335,643 6,139,193 6,400,196 6,579,626 1,243,932 132,333,209 126,582,215 124,221,697 113,108,596 b) Minimum Statutory Capital 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 7,724,796 7,651,564 6,470,636 6,557,053 c) Excess (a-b) 96,191,535 91,399,743 89,200,466 89,335,643 5,139,193 5,400,196 5,579,626 243,932 124,608,413 118,930,651 117,751,061 106,551,543 d) Supplementary Capital 7,998,750 11,697,078 10,866,500 7,680,000 1,190,008 1,165,133 1,154,704 1,206,558 11,328,510 14,586,458 13,515,952 8,902,095 e) Total Capital (a+d) 105,190,285 104,096,821 101,066,966 98,015,643 7,329,201 7,565,329 7,734,330 2,450,490 143,661,719 141,168,673 137,737,649 122,010,691 f) Total risk weighted assets 603,667,601 606,969,620 577,236,270 559,531,486 70,086,927 65,953,814 67,262,493 83,111,042 737,289,354 741,289,624 723,921,493 627,324,755 g) Core Capital/Total deposits Liabilities 16.5% 15.9% 17.1% 17.9% 5.9% 6.7% 7.2% 1.3% 17.5% 17.1% 18.1% 20.1% h) Minimum statutory Ratio 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% 8.0% I) Excess 8.5% 7.9% 9.1% 9.9% -2.1% -1.3% -0.8% -6.7% 9.5% 9.1% 10.1% 12.1% j) Core Capital / total risk weighted assets 16.1% 15.2% 15.6% 16.1% 8.8% 9.7% 9.8% 1.5% 17.9% 17.1% 17.2% 18.0% k) Minimum Statutory Ratio 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% 10.5% l) Excess (j-k) 5.6% 4.7% 5.1% 5.6% -1.7% -0.8% -0.7% -9.0% 7.4% 6.6% 6.7% 7.5% m) Total Capital/total risk weighted assets 17.4% 17.2% 17.5% 17.5% 10.5% 11.5% 11.5% 2.9% 19.5% 19.0% 19.0% 19.4% n) Minimum statutory Ratio 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% o) Excess (m-n) 2.9% 2.7% 3.0% 3.0% -4.0% -3.0% -3.0% -11.6% 5.0% 4.5% 4.5% 4.9% (p) Adjusted Core Capital/Total Deposit 17.0% 16.4% 17.7% 18.7% 6.0% 6.8% 7.3% 1.8% 17.8% 17.5% 18.6% 20.8% Liabilities* (q) Adjusted Core Capital/Total Risk Weighted 16.5% 15.7% 16.2% 16.8% 8.8% 9.8% 10.0% 2.0% 18.3% 17.5% 17.6% 18.6% Assets* (r) Adjusted Total Capital/Total Risk Weighted 17.8% 17.6% 18.1% 18.2% 10.5% 11.6% 11.7% 3.4% 19.8% 19.4% 19.5% 20.1% Assets* 5 LIQUIDITY a) Liquidity Ratio 34.7% 35.4% 30.8% 32.2% 50.2% 45.7% 46.1% 40.7% 40.0% 40.1% 37.1% 34.9% b) Minimum Statutory Ratio 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% 20.0% c) Excess (a-b) 14.7% 15.4% 10.8% 12.2% 30.2% 25.7% 26.1% 20.7% 20.0% 20.1% 17.1% 14.9% SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 Share Share Revenue and Proposed AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 Un-audited Audited Un-audited AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 capital premium other reserves dividend Total Kshs M Kshs M Kshs M Kshs M Kshs M Kshs M Kshs M Kshs M Cashflows generated from / (used in) operating activities 10,030 38,148 (5,472) At 1 January 2020 3,213 27,690 90,805 8,033 129,741 Cashflows used in investing activities (4,522) (14,926) (1,212) Profit for the year 7,578 7,578 Cash flows used in financing activities (7,721) (10,649) (1,344) Other comprehensive income net of tax 2,853 2,853 Net Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,213 12,573 (8,028) Dividend paid in the year - (8,033) (8,033) Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January 63,202 50,629 50,629 Dividend proposed in the year - - - Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 60,989 63,202 42,601 At 30 June 2020 3,213 27,690 101,236 - 132,139

*The adjusted capital ratios include the expected credit loss Provisions added back to Capital in line with CBK guidance note Issued in April 2019 on implementation of IFRS 9

MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTORS:

The above financial statements are extracts from the books of the institution. The complete set of quarterly financial statements, statutory and qualitative disclosures can be accessed on the institution's website www.kcbgroup.com They may also be accessed at the institutions Head Office located at Kencom House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi, Kenya. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on Wednesday 12 August,2020 and signed on its behalf by:

Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Joshua Oigara, CBS - Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Regulated by Central Bank of Kenya

www.kcbgroup.com