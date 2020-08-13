Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KCB : Q2 2020 Financials

08/13/2020 | 04:03am EDT

KCB GROUP PLC UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

KCB BANK KENYA

NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA

COMPANY

KCB GROUP PLC

GROUP

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-19

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

I

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

A

ASSETS

1

Cash ( both Local & Foreign)

6,074,983

7,012,397

8,412,261

5,876,137

1,292,929

1,736,165

1,333,800

1,040,460

-

-

-

-

12,213,526

15,564,160

15,604,680

10,388,163

2

Balances due from Central Bank of Kenya

39,115,841

36,538,551

33,809,960

36,967,985

9,456,491

3,800,171

11,346,712

15,966,321

-

-

-

-

48,572,332

40,338,722

45,156,672

36,967,985

3

Kenya Government and other securities held for

-

1,018,114

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,018,114

-

-

dealing purposes

4

Financial Assets at fair value through profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

and loss

Investment securities:

5

a) Held at armotized cost: a. Kenya Government

51,069,643

53,226,189

53,102,746

54,945,590

34,555,655

37,231,962

37,116,751

17,904,188

-

-

-

-

85,625,298

90,458,151

90,182,021

56,554,157

securities

b.Other securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,710,337

8,051,064

8,409,396

7,114,504

b) Fair value through OCI: a. Kenya Government

96,905,532

89,878,296

63,639,829

62,991,869

9,445,632

7,417,750

-

16,139,541

-

-

-

-

106,351,164

97,325,778

63,711,225

69,252,495

securities

b. Other securities

1,724,468

1,698,705

1,613,175

2,057,650

-

-

-

-

24,473

25,240

25,356

27,896

8,836,162

6,807,967

6,940,734

2,085,546

6

Deposits and balances due from local banking

4,991,259

6,077,642

10,276,990

2,662,400

1,054,278

1,051,419

1,050,939

2,687,208

1,535,438

1,432,715

1,177,914

901,605

6,045,537

7,129,061

11,290,453

2,662,400

institutions

7

Deposits and balances due from banking

15,080,084

15,603,672

4,108,445

7,696,175

1,181,205

395,444

1,606,864

395,728

-

-

-

-

47,282,144

42,943,498

36,356,464

32,992,305

institutions abroad

8

Tax recoverable

-

-

458,286

23,081

304,204

231,360

237,713

458,685

28,743

27,834

27,352

68,638

-

-

551,675

130,388

9

Loans and advances to customers (net)

464,006,913

463,085,623

447,154,955

435,726,167

50,273,213

47,879,059

45,871,701

47,332,487

-

-

-

-

559,884,343

553,861,270

535,370,260

478,730,510

10

Balances due from group companies

4,926,699

3,892,669

4,818,740

4,049,464

-

-

-

-

-

5,997,303

6,335,793

8,253,259

-

-

-

-

11

Investments in associates

-

-

-

-

547,967

480,881

515,910

474,569

-

-

-

125

-

-

-

-

12

Investments in subsidiary companies

-

-

-

-

19,963

19,963

19,963

19,963

79,227,397

79,227,397

79,227,397

68,036,500

-

-

-

-

13

Investments in joint ventures

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Investment properties

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15

Property and equipment

10,023,093

10,359,302

10,104,529

7,604,029

4,337,707

4,432,535

4,547,631

4,367,117

616,984

611,821

606,651

655,951

20,238,654

20,683,599

20,163,379

13,551,623

16

Prepaid lease rentals

123,268

123,894

124,516

125,765

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

125,256

125,899

126,522

127,771

17

Intangible assets

5,177,506

4,992,174

4,918,474

3,769,978

882,274

975,331

1,041,333

1,241,539

8,610

9,117

9,623

-

7,312,992

6,301,879

6,337,138

2,523,758

18

Deferred tax asset

9,232,651

9,216,872

8,684,284

9,221,805

2,472,655

3,024,490

3,103,595

2,198,433

9,906

69

1,221

140,453

12,353,946

13,051,236

12,861,416

9,929,624

19

Retirement benefit asset

-

-

-

658,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

658,000

20

Other assets

21,840,874

26,189,737

23,074,530

18,682,327

3,401,285

5,120,226

4,235,835

4,696,079

309,365

326,992

38,354

8,188

30,519,821

43,407,837

45,510,178

22,850,037

21

TOTAL ASSETS

730,292,814

728,913,837

674,301,720

653,058,422

119,225,458

113,796,756

112,028,747

114,922,318

81,760,916

87,658,488

87,449,661

78,092,615

953,071,512

947,068,235

898,572,213

746,519,266

B

LIABILITIES

22

Balances due to Central Bank of Kenya

4,914,250

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,448,550

-

-

-

-

4,914,250

-

-

-

23

Customer deposits

587,038,471

580,142,217

528,114,597

502,762,380

99,627,153

92,000,375

87,091,263

91,771,954

-

-

-

-

758,241,255

740,444,394

686,583,179

563,236,258

24

Deposits and balances due to local banking

1,070,475

1,606,534

7,522,635

5,587,598

1,280,280

3,581,037

5,983,472

3,606,812

-

-

-

-

2,350,755

5,187,571

9,509,090

5,587,598

institutions

25

Deposits and balances due to foreign banking

1,829,756

1,541,324

1,192,971

3,133,868

4,180,994

3,289,035

4,003,782

1,518,028

-

-

-

-

11,011,347

8,092,433

10,861,504

13,251,212

institutions

26

Other money market deposits

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27

Borrowed funds

18,663,750

19,222,105

18,463,923

19,037,455

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21,376,783

21,969,872

21,485,494

22,418,516

28

Balances due to group companies

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,211,844

-

-

109,474

-

-

-

-

29

Tax payable

472,400

2,007,973

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

519,323

2,108,655

135,791

1,654

30

Dividends payable

-

8,097,915

8,097,915

6,387,716

5,811

5,811

5,819

24,315

-

-

-

6,321,696

-

-

-

6,321,696

31

Deferred tax liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32

Retirement benefit liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33

Other liabilities

15,195,414

18,123,042

18,302,045

15,480,000

2,792,287

3,061,076

3,239,991

3,308,785

182,523

197,393

4,368

79,776

22,519,128

33,719,230

40,256,047

18,178,520

34

TOTAL LIABILITIES

629,184,516

630,741,110

581,694,086

552,389,017

107,886,525

101,937,334

100,324,327

107,678,444

2,394,367

197,393

4,368

6,510,946

820,932,841

811,522,155

768,831,105

628,995,454

C

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

35

Paid up /Assigned capital

53,986,100

53,986,100

53,986,100

53,986,100

12,368,906

12,368,906

12,368,906

7,368,906

3,213,456

3,213,456

3,213,456

3,066,057

3,213,456

3,213,456

3,213,456

3,066,057

36

Share premium/(discount)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

21,646,777

27,690,149

27,690,149

27,690,149

21,646,777

37

Revaluation reserves

393,771

(752,698)

(858,082)

1,186,440

1,255,687

1,255,693

1,255,687

1,250,390

(52,270)

(51,503)

(51,387)

(48,847)

1,654,512

403,794

553,547

1,142,982

38

Retained earnings/ Accumulated losses

46,728,427

41,143,497

36,214,366

42,213,599

(6,228,546)

(5,565,416)

(5,455,648)

(5,913,102)

48,515,214

48,575,353

48,559,435

43,851,625

105,218,406

98,809,635

93,318,092

94,839,017

39

Statutory loan loss reserve

-

3,795,828

3,265,250

-

3,864,058

3,800,239

3,535,475

4,456,204

-

-

-

-

3,329,760

6,685,208

5,914,702

1,222,095

40

Other Reserves/Re-measurement of defined

-

-

-

44,100

78,828

-

-

81,476

-

-

-

-

(8,967,612)

(9,289,802)

(8,982,478)

(7,459,173)

benefit asset/liability

41

Proposed dividends

-

-

-

3,239,166

-

-

-

-

-

8,033,640

8,033,640

3,066,057

-

8,033,640

8,033,640

3,066,057

42

Capital grants

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

43

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

101,108,298

98,172,727

92,607,634

100,669,405

11,338,933

11,859,422

11,704,420

7,243,874

79,366,549

87,461,095

87,445,293

71,581,669

132,138,671

135,546,080

129,741,108

117,523,812

44

Minority Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

45

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS

730,292,814

728,913,837

674,301,720

653,058,422

119,225,458

113,796,756

112,028,747

114,922,318

81,760,916

87,658,488

87,449,661

78,092,615

953,071,512

947,068,235

898,572,213

746,519,266

  1. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
    1 INTEREST INCOME

1.1

Loans and advances

24,720,409

11,896,104

50,614,710

24,084,553

2,312,683

1,268,617

4,606,559

2,195,733

-

-

-

-

29,987,544

14,663,657

59,011,291

26,792,447

1.2

Government securities

7,606,469

3,683,039

12,010,200

5,662,047

2,329,695

1,162,797

4,386,171

2,209,500

-

-

-

-

10,818,280

5,274,889

14,066,479

6,555,058

1.3

Deposits and placements with banking institutions

352,471

190,164

1,124,242

193,887

40,999

19,312

35,648

18,190

21,129

14,425

-

-

576,303

268,430

1,272,851

255,278

1.4

Other Interest Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.5

Total interest income

32,679,349

15,769,307

63,749,152

29,940,487

4,683,377

2,450,726

9,028,378

4,423,423

21,129

14,425

-

-

41,382,127

20,206,976

74,350,621

33,602,783

2

INTEREST EXPENSE

2.1

Customer deposits

7,010,682

3,531,341

13,434,169

6,213,287

1,233,676

596,326

2,131,853

1,208,346

-

-

-

-

9,318,023

4,685,278

16,265,919

7,240,246

2.2

Deposits and placement from banking institutions

667,568

320,960

1,456,515

708,047

58,374

15,565

460,267

101,270

-

-

-

-

994,516

467,758

1,953,699

960,968

2.3

Other interest expenses

-

-

-

-

48,003

24,002

147,679

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2.4

Total interest expenses

7,678,250

3,852,301

14,890,684

6,921,334

1,340,053

635,893

2,739,799

1,309,616

-

-

-

-

10,312,539

5,153,036

18,219,618

8,201,214

3

NET INTEREST INCOME/(LOSS)

25,001,099

11,917,006

48,858,468

23,019,153

3,343,324

1,814,833

6,288,579

3,113,807

21,129

14,425

-

-

31,069,588

15,053,940

56,131,003

25,401,569

4

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

4.1

Fees and commissions on loans and advances

4,730,062

2,563,123

8,804,676

3,625,208

63,812

44,851

147,545

62,831

-

-

-

-

4,925,178

2,670,815

9,179,404

4,661,799

4.2

Other fees and commissions

3,035,565

1,932,572

8,017,461

4,139,561

534,384

299,070

1,185,731

564,764

-

-

-

-

4,471,398

2,730,873

10,670,461

4,240,259

4.3

Foreign exchange trading income

1,546,968

971,964

3,137,498

1,321,545

196,947

89,737

551,980

241,476

27,259

20,795

(3,942)

2,626

2,431,447

1,479,246

4,497,062

2,060,269

4.4

Dividend Income

-

-

-

-

57,000

57,000

33,800

-

170,000

170,000

16,551,183

3,239,166

-

-

-

-

4.5

Other income

1,639,242

727,301

3,579,632

1,900,556

107,253

41,550

136,635

(142,933)

45,278

34,679

155,586

77,680

2,135,587

1,016,126

3,824,612

2,209,837

4.6

Total other operating income

10,951,837

6,194,960

23,539,267

10,986,870

959,396

532,208

2,055,691

726,138

242,537

225,474

16,702,827

3,319,472

13,963,610

7,897,060

28,171,539

13,172,164

5

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME

35,952,936

18,111,966

72,397,735

34,006,023

4,302,720

2,347,041

8,344,270

3,839,945

263,666

239,899

16,702,827

3,319,472

45,033,198

22,951,000

84,302,542

38,573,733

6

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

6.1

Loan loss provision

10,321,966

2,510,549

8,719,671

2,698,420

413,679

294,514

1,984,542

98,269

-

-

-

-

11,027,244

2,897,881

8,888,942

3,031,105

www.kcbgroup.com

KCB GROUP PLC UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

KCB BANK KENYA

NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA

COMPANY

KCB GROUP PLC

GROUP

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-20

31-Mar-20

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-19

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

Kshs 000

II

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

6.2

Staff costs

6,852,603

4,123,350

15,644,172

7,672,552

1,953,757

1,001,102

4,026,922

2,072,847

101,300

85,099

66,500

23,826

10,098,346

5,811,719

19,459,349

8,946,745

6.3

Directors' emoluments

60,235

24,710

323,366

50,628

12,106

4,761

41,449

17,745

31,016

10,041

38,611

27,924

153,522

61,083

356,030

151,614

6.4

Rental charges

61,594

16,821

132,753

69,036

73,344

34,280

127,190

99,535

-

-

-

-

172,146

109,662

98,083

184,713

6.5

Depreciation charge on property and equipment

772,186

514,120

1,944,821

952,001

332,618

168,044

704,351

380,901

5,747

2,781

8,610

3,838

1,398,996

832,029

2,761,425

1,216,887

6.6

Amortisation charges

893,204

433,055

1,432,055

629,034

200,508

99,768

408,226

194,920

1,013

506

506

-

1,152,365

554,047

1,625,137

666,209

6.7

Other operating expenses

5,629,678

2,634,622

11,016,949

5,131,180

1,130,082

510,543

1,872,835

860,641

174,959

122,381

560,077

155,936

8,205,821

3,762,502

14,216,218

6,443,384

6.8

Total other operating expenses

24,591,466

10,257,227

39,213,787

17,202,851

4,116,094

2,113,012

9,165,515

3,724,858

314,035

220,808

674,304

211,524

32,208,440

14,028,923

47,405,184

20,640,657

7

Profit/(loss) before tax and exceptional items

11,361,470

7,854,739

33,183,948

16,803,172

186,626

234,029

(821,245)

115,087

(50,369)

19,091

16,028,523

3,107,948

12,824,758

8,922,077

36,897,358

17,933,076

8

Exceptional items

-

-

-

-

-

-

137,713

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

Profit/(loss) after exceptional items

11,361,470

7,854,739

33,183,948

16,803,172

186,626

234,029

(958,958)

115,087

(50,369)

19,091

16,028,523

3,107,948

12,824,758

8,922,077

36,897,358

17,933,076

10

Current tax

(4,630,572)

(2,465,970)

(11,589,773)

(5,687,496)

-

-

(235,339)

9,633

-

479

(41,286)

-

(5,076,074)

(2,712,341)

(11,708,148)

(5,952,003)

11

Deferred tax

315,086

70,940

1,111,726

700,632

(567,930)

(79,105)

857,307

(2,316)

8,686

(1,151)

(100,948)

38,285

(171,079)

52,314

(24,042)

741,870

12

Profit/(loss) after tax and exceptional items

7,045,984

5,459,709

22,705,901

11,816,308

(381,304)

154,924

(336,990)

107,770

(41,683)

18,419

15,886,289

3,146,233

7,577,605

6,262,050

25,165,168

12,722,943

13

Minority Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

14

Profit/(loss) after tax and exceptional items and

7,045,984

5,459,709

22,705,901

11,816,308

(381,304)

154,924

(336,990)

107,770

(41,683)

18,419

15,886,289

3,146,233

7,577,605

6,262,050

25,165,168

12,722,943

Minority Interest

15

Other Comprehensive income:

15.1

Gains/(Losses) from translating the financial

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(111,624)

(307,324)

(337,000)

(362,138)

statements of foreign operations

15.2

Fair value changes in available-for-sale financial

1,788,361

150,549

(3,612,287)

(1,305,873)

112,611

-

194,861

311,254

(1,261)

(166)

(12,653)

(9,024)

1,572,807

(213,933)

(3,746,701)

(1,012,348)

assets

15.3

Re-measurement of defined benefit pension fund

-

-

(719,000)

-

-

-

(8,881)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(719,000)

-

15.4

Share of other comprehensive income of associates

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15.5

Income tax relating to components of other

(536,508)

(45,165)

869,353

391,762

(33,783)

-

(55,794)

(93,376)

378

50

3,796

2,707

(471,842)

64,180

909,550

303,704

comprehensive income

16

Other comprehensive income for the year net

1,251,853

105,384

(3,461,934)

(914,111)

78,828

-

130,186

217,878

(883)

(116)

(8,857)

(6,317)

989,341

(457,077)

(3,893,151)

(1,070,782)

of tax

17

Total comprehensive income for the year

8,297,837

5,565,093

19,243,967

10,902,197

(302,476)

154,924

(206,804)

325,648

(42,566)

18,303

15,877,432

3,139,916

8,566,946

5,804,973

21,272,017

11,652,161

18

EARNINGS PER SHARE- DILUTED & BASIC KSHS

0.26

0.40

0.40

0.44

-

0.05

-

0.04

-

0.02

5.12

2.05

4.72

7.79

8.11

8.30

19

DIVIDEND PER SHARE - DECLARED KSHS

-

-

0.30

0.06

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.50

1.00

-

-

3.50

1.00

III

OTHER DISCLOSURES

1

NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND ADVANCES

a) Gross Non-performing loans and advances

50,442,944

37,422,149

34,786,250

35,865,746

28,659,573

25,078,227

25,175,371

32,410,269

83,884,432

66,200,990

63,396,118

39,110,920

b) Less Interest in Suspense

5,832,716

4,403,204

4,050,790

4,204,282

5,381,122

4,895,141

4,530,646

4,921,259

11,641,695

9,641,413

8,984,349

4,533,209

c)Total Non-Performing Loans and Advances (a-b)

44,610,228

33,018,945

30,735,460

31,661,464

23,278,451

20,183,086

20,644,725

27,489,010

72,242,737

56,559,577

54,411,769

34,577,711

d) Less Loan Loss Provision

24,379,566

19,516,138

17,052,633

15,405,091

10,281,702

10,490,396

10,274,767

15,124,451

36,103,733

30,937,749

28,716,020

16,080,637

e) Net Non-Performing Loans and Advances(c-d)

20,230,662

13,502,807

13,682,827

16,256,373

12,996,749

9,692,690

10,369,958

12,364,559

36,139,004

25,621,828

25,695,749

18,497,074

f) Discounted Value of Securities

17,302,378

11,473,497

11,604,247

14,228,392

12,711,844

9,291,633

10,066,760

11,627,745

39,320,649

28,300,710

26,065,820

19,393,193

g) Net NPLs Exposure (e-f)

2,928,284

2,029,310

2,078,580

2,027,981

284,905

401,057

303,198

736,814

(3,181,645)

(2,678,882)

(370,071)

(896,119)

2

INSIDER LOANS AND ADVANCES

a) Directors, Shareholders and Associates

2,454,867

2,913,388

1,385,533

990,498

1

37

37

35,311

1,417,189

1,206,571

1,410,254

1,011,996

b) Employees

13,302,548

13,086,830

12,614,514

12,068,096

5,544,248

5,401,972

5,492,318

5,321,865

20,047,684

19,610,008

19,392,521

13,260,357

c)Total Insider Loans and Advances and other

15,757,415

16,000,218

14,000,047

13,058,594

5,544,249

5,402,009

5,492,355

5,357,176

21,464,873

20,816,579

20,802,775

14,272,353

facilities

3

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

a)Letters of credit,guarantees, acceptances

76,782,495

79,374,884

76,191,558

71,301,258

7,007,850

7,547,409

6,396,276

6,043,674

93,455,265

98,351,717

91,779,400

77,029,779

b) Forwards, swaps and options

16,002,702

18,681,757

14,472,705

21,557,908

174,158

1,081,138

506,750

1,247,567

17,546,049

21,554,217

15,444,637

22,147,642

c) Other contingent liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

d)Total Contingent Liabilities

92,785,197

98,056,641

90,664,263

92,859,166

7,182,008

8,628,547

6,903,026

7,291,241

111,001,314

119,905,934

107,224,037

99,177,421

4

CAPITAL STRENGTH

a) Core capital

97,191,535

92,399,743

90,200,466

90,335,643

6,139,193

6,400,196

6,579,626

1,243,932

132,333,209

126,582,215

124,221,697

113,108,596

b) Minimum Statutory Capital

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

7,724,796

7,651,564

6,470,636

6,557,053

c) Excess (a-b)

96,191,535

91,399,743

89,200,466

89,335,643

5,139,193

5,400,196

5,579,626

243,932

124,608,413

118,930,651

117,751,061

106,551,543

d) Supplementary Capital

7,998,750

11,697,078

10,866,500

7,680,000

1,190,008

1,165,133

1,154,704

1,206,558

11,328,510

14,586,458

13,515,952

8,902,095

e) Total Capital (a+d)

105,190,285

104,096,821

101,066,966

98,015,643

7,329,201

7,565,329

7,734,330

2,450,490

143,661,719

141,168,673

137,737,649

122,010,691

f) Total risk weighted assets

603,667,601

606,969,620

577,236,270

559,531,486

70,086,927

65,953,814

67,262,493

83,111,042

737,289,354

741,289,624

723,921,493

627,324,755

g) Core Capital/Total deposits Liabilities

16.5%

15.9%

17.1%

17.9%

5.9%

6.7%

7.2%

1.3%

17.5%

17.1%

18.1%

20.1%

h) Minimum statutory Ratio

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

8.0%

I) Excess

8.5%

7.9%

9.1%

9.9%

-2.1%

-1.3%

-0.8%

-6.7%

9.5%

9.1%

10.1%

12.1%

j) Core Capital / total risk weighted assets

16.1%

15.2%

15.6%

16.1%

8.8%

9.7%

9.8%

1.5%

17.9%

17.1%

17.2%

18.0%

k) Minimum Statutory Ratio

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

10.5%

l) Excess (j-k)

5.6%

4.7%

5.1%

5.6%

-1.7%

-0.8%

-0.7%

-9.0%

7.4%

6.6%

6.7%

7.5%

m) Total Capital/total risk weighted assets

17.4%

17.2%

17.5%

17.5%

10.5%

11.5%

11.5%

2.9%

19.5%

19.0%

19.0%

19.4%

n) Minimum statutory Ratio

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

14.5%

o) Excess (m-n)

2.9%

2.7%

3.0%

3.0%

-4.0%

-3.0%

-3.0%

-11.6%

5.0%

4.5%

4.5%

4.9%

(p) Adjusted Core Capital/Total Deposit

17.0%

16.4%

17.7%

18.7%

6.0%

6.8%

7.3%

1.8%

17.8%

17.5%

18.6%

20.8%

Liabilities*

(q) Adjusted Core Capital/Total Risk Weighted

16.5%

15.7%

16.2%

16.8%

8.8%

9.8%

10.0%

2.0%

18.3%

17.5%

17.6%

18.6%

Assets*

(r) Adjusted Total Capital/Total Risk Weighted

17.8%

17.6%

18.1%

18.2%

10.5%

11.6%

11.7%

3.4%

19.8%

19.4%

19.5%

20.1%

Assets*

5

LIQUIDITY

a) Liquidity Ratio

34.7%

35.4%

30.8%

32.2%

50.2%

45.7%

46.1%

40.7%

40.0%

40.1%

37.1%

34.9%

b) Minimum Statutory Ratio

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

20.0%

c) Excess (a-b)

14.7%

15.4%

10.8%

12.2%

30.2%

25.7%

26.1%

20.7%

20.0%

20.1%

17.1%

14.9%

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

30 June 2019

Share

Share

Revenue and

Proposed

AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Un-audited

Audited

Un-audited

AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

capital

premium

other reserves

dividend

Total

Kshs M

Kshs M

Kshs M

Kshs M

Kshs M

Kshs M

Kshs M

Kshs M

Cashflows generated from / (used in) operating activities

10,030

38,148

(5,472)

At 1 January 2020

3,213

27,690

90,805

8,033

129,741

Cashflows used in investing activities

(4,522)

(14,926)

(1,212)

Profit for the year

7,578

7,578

Cash flows used in financing activities

(7,721)

(10,649)

(1,344)

Other comprehensive income net of tax

2,853

2,853

Net Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,213

12,573

(8,028)

Dividend paid in the year

-

(8,033)

(8,033)

Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

63,202

50,629

50,629

Dividend proposed in the year

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June

60,989

63,202

42,601

At 30 June 2020

3,213

27,690

101,236

-

132,139

*The adjusted capital ratios include the expected credit loss Provisions added back to Capital in line with CBK guidance note Issued in April 2019 on implementation of IFRS 9

MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTORS:

The above financial statements are extracts from the books of the institution. The complete set of quarterly financial statements, statutory and qualitative disclosures can be accessed on the institution's website www.kcbgroup.com They may also be accessed at the institutions Head Office located at Kencom House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi, Kenya. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on Wednesday 12 August,2020 and signed on its behalf by:

Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Joshua Oigara, CBS - Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Regulated by Central Bank of Kenya

www.kcbgroup.com

Disclaimer

KCB Group Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:02:13 UTC
