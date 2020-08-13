KCB : Q2 2020 Financials

KCB GROUP PLC UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
KCB BANK KENYA
NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA
COMPANY
KCB GROUP PLC
GROUP
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-19
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-19
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-19
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-19
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
I
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
A
ASSETS
1
Cash ( both Local & Foreign)
6,074,983
7,012,397
8,412,261
5,876,137
1,292,929
1,736,165
1,333,800
1,040,460
-
-
-
-
12,213,526
15,564,160
15,604,680
10,388,163
2
Balances due from Central Bank of Kenya
39,115,841
36,538,551
33,809,960
36,967,985
9,456,491
3,800,171
11,346,712
15,966,321
-
-
-
-
48,572,332
40,338,722
45,156,672
36,967,985
3
Kenya Government and other securities held for
-
1,018,114
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,018,114
-
-
dealing purposes
4
Financial Assets at fair value through profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
and loss
Investment securities:
5
a) Held at armotized cost: a. Kenya Government
51,069,643
53,226,189
53,102,746
54,945,590
34,555,655
37,231,962
37,116,751
17,904,188
-
-
-
-
85,625,298
90,458,151
90,182,021
56,554,157
securities
b.Other securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,710,337
8,051,064
8,409,396
7,114,504
b) Fair value through OCI: a. Kenya Government
96,905,532
89,878,296
63,639,829
62,991,869
9,445,632
7,417,750
-
16,139,541
-
-
-
-
106,351,164
97,325,778
63,711,225
69,252,495
securities
b. Other securities
1,724,468
1,698,705
1,613,175
2,057,650
-
-
-
-
24,473
25,240
25,356
27,896
8,836,162
6,807,967
6,940,734
2,085,546
6
Deposits and balances due from local banking
4,991,259
6,077,642
10,276,990
2,662,400
1,054,278
1,051,419
1,050,939
2,687,208
1,535,438
1,432,715
1,177,914
901,605
6,045,537
7,129,061
11,290,453
2,662,400
institutions
7
Deposits and balances due from banking
15,080,084
15,603,672
4,108,445
7,696,175
1,181,205
395,444
1,606,864
395,728
-
-
-
-
47,282,144
42,943,498
36,356,464
32,992,305
institutions abroad
8
Tax recoverable
-
-
458,286
23,081
304,204
231,360
237,713
458,685
28,743
27,834
27,352
68,638
-
-
551,675
130,388
9
Loans and advances to customers (net)
464,006,913
463,085,623
447,154,955
435,726,167
50,273,213
47,879,059
45,871,701
47,332,487
-
-
-
-
559,884,343
553,861,270
535,370,260
478,730,510
10
Balances due from group companies
4,926,699
3,892,669
4,818,740
4,049,464
-
-
-
-
-
5,997,303
6,335,793
8,253,259
-
-
-
-
11
Investments in associates
-
-
-
-
547,967
480,881
515,910
474,569
-
-
-
125
-
-
-
-
12
Investments in subsidiary companies
-
-
-
-
19,963
19,963
19,963
19,963
79,227,397
79,227,397
79,227,397
68,036,500
-
-
-
-
13
Investments in joint ventures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
Investment properties
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15
Property and equipment
10,023,093
10,359,302
10,104,529
7,604,029
4,337,707
4,432,535
4,547,631
4,367,117
616,984
611,821
606,651
655,951
20,238,654
20,683,599
20,163,379
13,551,623
16
Prepaid lease rentals
123,268
123,894
124,516
125,765
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
125,256
125,899
126,522
127,771
17
Intangible assets
5,177,506
4,992,174
4,918,474
3,769,978
882,274
975,331
1,041,333
1,241,539
8,610
9,117
9,623
-
7,312,992
6,301,879
6,337,138
2,523,758
18
Deferred tax asset
9,232,651
9,216,872
8,684,284
9,221,805
2,472,655
3,024,490
3,103,595
2,198,433
9,906
69
1,221
140,453
12,353,946
13,051,236
12,861,416
9,929,624
19
Retirement benefit asset
-
-
-
658,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
658,000
20
Other assets
21,840,874
26,189,737
23,074,530
18,682,327
3,401,285
5,120,226
4,235,835
4,696,079
309,365
326,992
38,354
8,188
30,519,821
43,407,837
45,510,178
22,850,037
21
TOTAL ASSETS
730,292,814
728,913,837
674,301,720
653,058,422
119,225,458
113,796,756
112,028,747
114,922,318
81,760,916
87,658,488
87,449,661
78,092,615
953,071,512
947,068,235
898,572,213
746,519,266
B
LIABILITIES
22
Balances due to Central Bank of Kenya
4,914,250
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,448,550
-
-
-
-
4,914,250
-
-
-
23
Customer deposits
587,038,471
580,142,217
528,114,597
502,762,380
99,627,153
92,000,375
87,091,263
91,771,954
-
-
-
-
758,241,255
740,444,394
686,583,179
563,236,258
24
Deposits and balances due to local banking
1,070,475
1,606,534
7,522,635
5,587,598
1,280,280
3,581,037
5,983,472
3,606,812
-
-
-
-
2,350,755
5,187,571
9,509,090
5,587,598
institutions
25
Deposits and balances due to foreign banking
1,829,756
1,541,324
1,192,971
3,133,868
4,180,994
3,289,035
4,003,782
1,518,028
-
-
-
-
11,011,347
8,092,433
10,861,504
13,251,212
institutions
26
Other money market deposits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
27
Borrowed funds
18,663,750
19,222,105
18,463,923
19,037,455
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
21,376,783
21,969,872
21,485,494
22,418,516
28
Balances due to group companies
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,211,844
-
-
109,474
-
-
-
-
29
Tax payable
472,400
2,007,973
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
519,323
2,108,655
135,791
1,654
30
Dividends payable
-
8,097,915
8,097,915
6,387,716
5,811
5,811
5,819
24,315
-
-
-
6,321,696
-
-
-
6,321,696
31
Deferred tax liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
32
Retirement benefit liability
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33
Other liabilities
15,195,414
18,123,042
18,302,045
15,480,000
2,792,287
3,061,076
3,239,991
3,308,785
182,523
197,393
4,368
79,776
22,519,128
33,719,230
40,256,047
18,178,520
34
TOTAL LIABILITIES
629,184,516
630,741,110
581,694,086
552,389,017
107,886,525
101,937,334
100,324,327
107,678,444
2,394,367
197,393
4,368
6,510,946
820,932,841
811,522,155
768,831,105
628,995,454
C
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
35
Paid up /Assigned capital
53,986,100
53,986,100
53,986,100
53,986,100
12,368,906
12,368,906
12,368,906
7,368,906
3,213,456
3,213,456
3,213,456
3,066,057
3,213,456
3,213,456
3,213,456
3,066,057
36
Share premium/(discount)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
21,646,777
27,690,149
27,690,149
27,690,149
21,646,777
37
Revaluation reserves
393,771
(752,698)
(858,082)
1,186,440
1,255,687
1,255,693
1,255,687
1,250,390
(52,270)
(51,503)
(51,387)
(48,847)
1,654,512
403,794
553,547
1,142,982
38
Retained earnings/ Accumulated losses
46,728,427
41,143,497
36,214,366
42,213,599
(6,228,546)
(5,565,416)
(5,455,648)
(5,913,102)
48,515,214
48,575,353
48,559,435
43,851,625
105,218,406
98,809,635
93,318,092
94,839,017
39
Statutory loan loss reserve
-
3,795,828
3,265,250
-
3,864,058
3,800,239
3,535,475
4,456,204
-
-
-
-
3,329,760
6,685,208
5,914,702
1,222,095
40
Other Reserves/Re-measurement of defined
-
-
-
44,100
78,828
-
-
81,476
-
-
-
-
(8,967,612)
(9,289,802)
(8,982,478)
(7,459,173)
benefit asset/liability
41
Proposed dividends
-
-
-
3,239,166
-
-
-
-
-
8,033,640
8,033,640
3,066,057
-
8,033,640
8,033,640
3,066,057
42
Capital grants
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
43
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
101,108,298
98,172,727
92,607,634
100,669,405
11,338,933
11,859,422
11,704,420
7,243,874
79,366,549
87,461,095
87,445,293
71,581,669
132,138,671
135,546,080
129,741,108
117,523,812
44
Minority Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
45
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
730,292,814
728,913,837
674,301,720
653,058,422
119,225,458
113,796,756
112,028,747
114,922,318
81,760,916
87,658,488
87,449,661
78,092,615
953,071,512
947,068,235
898,572,213
746,519,266
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
1 INTEREST INCOME
1.1
Loans and advances
24,720,409
11,896,104
50,614,710
24,084,553
2,312,683
1,268,617
4,606,559
2,195,733
-
-
-
-
29,987,544
14,663,657
59,011,291
26,792,447
1.2
Government securities
7,606,469
3,683,039
12,010,200
5,662,047
2,329,695
1,162,797
4,386,171
2,209,500
-
-
-
-
10,818,280
5,274,889
14,066,479
6,555,058
1.3
Deposits and placements with banking institutions
352,471
190,164
1,124,242
193,887
40,999
19,312
35,648
18,190
21,129
14,425
-
-
576,303
268,430
1,272,851
255,278
1.4
Other Interest Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.5
Total interest income
32,679,349
15,769,307
63,749,152
29,940,487
4,683,377
2,450,726
9,028,378
4,423,423
21,129
14,425
-
-
41,382,127
20,206,976
74,350,621
33,602,783
2
INTEREST EXPENSE
2.1
Customer deposits
7,010,682
3,531,341
13,434,169
6,213,287
1,233,676
596,326
2,131,853
1,208,346
-
-
-
-
9,318,023
4,685,278
16,265,919
7,240,246
2.2
Deposits and placement from banking institutions
667,568
320,960
1,456,515
708,047
58,374
15,565
460,267
101,270
-
-
-
-
994,516
467,758
1,953,699
960,968
2.3
Other interest expenses
-
-
-
-
48,003
24,002
147,679
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.4
Total interest expenses
7,678,250
3,852,301
14,890,684
6,921,334
1,340,053
635,893
2,739,799
1,309,616
-
-
-
-
10,312,539
5,153,036
18,219,618
8,201,214
3
NET INTEREST INCOME/(LOSS)
25,001,099
11,917,006
48,858,468
23,019,153
3,343,324
1,814,833
6,288,579
3,113,807
21,129
14,425
-
-
31,069,588
15,053,940
56,131,003
25,401,569
4
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
4.1
Fees and commissions on loans and advances
4,730,062
2,563,123
8,804,676
3,625,208
63,812
44,851
147,545
62,831
-
-
-
-
4,925,178
2,670,815
9,179,404
4,661,799
4.2
Other fees and commissions
3,035,565
1,932,572
8,017,461
4,139,561
534,384
299,070
1,185,731
564,764
-
-
-
-
4,471,398
2,730,873
10,670,461
4,240,259
4.3
Foreign exchange trading income
1,546,968
971,964
3,137,498
1,321,545
196,947
89,737
551,980
241,476
27,259
20,795
(3,942)
2,626
2,431,447
1,479,246
4,497,062
2,060,269
4.4
Dividend Income
-
-
-
-
57,000
57,000
33,800
-
170,000
170,000
16,551,183
3,239,166
-
-
-
-
4.5
Other income
1,639,242
727,301
3,579,632
1,900,556
107,253
41,550
136,635
(142,933)
45,278
34,679
155,586
77,680
2,135,587
1,016,126
3,824,612
2,209,837
4.6
Total other operating income
10,951,837
6,194,960
23,539,267
10,986,870
959,396
532,208
2,055,691
726,138
242,537
225,474
16,702,827
3,319,472
13,963,610
7,897,060
28,171,539
13,172,164
5
TOTAL OPERATING INCOME
35,952,936
18,111,966
72,397,735
34,006,023
4,302,720
2,347,041
8,344,270
3,839,945
263,666
239,899
16,702,827
3,319,472
45,033,198
22,951,000
84,302,542
38,573,733
6
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
6.1
Loan loss provision
10,321,966
2,510,549
8,719,671
2,698,420
413,679
294,514
1,984,542
98,269
-
-
-
-
11,027,244
2,897,881
8,888,942
3,031,105
KCB GROUP PLC UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
KCB BANK KENYA
NATIONAL BANK OF KENYA
COMPANY
KCB GROUP PLC
GROUP
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-19
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-19
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-19
30-Jun-20
31-Mar-20
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-19
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
Kshs 000
II
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
6.2
Staff costs
6,852,603
4,123,350
15,644,172
7,672,552
1,953,757
1,001,102
4,026,922
2,072,847
101,300
85,099
66,500
23,826
10,098,346
5,811,719
19,459,349
8,946,745
6.3
Directors' emoluments
60,235
24,710
323,366
50,628
12,106
4,761
41,449
17,745
31,016
10,041
38,611
27,924
153,522
61,083
356,030
151,614
6.4
Rental charges
61,594
16,821
132,753
69,036
73,344
34,280
127,190
99,535
-
-
-
-
172,146
109,662
98,083
184,713
6.5
Depreciation charge on property and equipment
772,186
514,120
1,944,821
952,001
332,618
168,044
704,351
380,901
5,747
2,781
8,610
3,838
1,398,996
832,029
2,761,425
1,216,887
6.6
Amortisation charges
893,204
433,055
1,432,055
629,034
200,508
99,768
408,226
194,920
1,013
506
506
-
1,152,365
554,047
1,625,137
666,209
6.7
Other operating expenses
5,629,678
2,634,622
11,016,949
5,131,180
1,130,082
510,543
1,872,835
860,641
174,959
122,381
560,077
155,936
8,205,821
3,762,502
14,216,218
6,443,384
6.8
Total other operating expenses
24,591,466
10,257,227
39,213,787
17,202,851
4,116,094
2,113,012
9,165,515
3,724,858
314,035
220,808
674,304
211,524
32,208,440
14,028,923
47,405,184
20,640,657
7
Profit/(loss) before tax and exceptional items
11,361,470
7,854,739
33,183,948
16,803,172
186,626
234,029
(821,245)
115,087
(50,369)
19,091
16,028,523
3,107,948
12,824,758
8,922,077
36,897,358
17,933,076
8
Exceptional items
-
-
-
-
-
-
137,713
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9
Profit/(loss) after exceptional items
11,361,470
7,854,739
33,183,948
16,803,172
186,626
234,029
(958,958)
115,087
(50,369)
19,091
16,028,523
3,107,948
12,824,758
8,922,077
36,897,358
17,933,076
10
Current tax
(4,630,572)
(2,465,970)
(11,589,773)
(5,687,496)
-
-
(235,339)
9,633
-
479
(41,286)
-
(5,076,074)
(2,712,341)
(11,708,148)
(5,952,003)
11
Deferred tax
315,086
70,940
1,111,726
700,632
(567,930)
(79,105)
857,307
(2,316)
8,686
(1,151)
(100,948)
38,285
(171,079)
52,314
(24,042)
741,870
12
Profit/(loss) after tax and exceptional items
7,045,984
5,459,709
22,705,901
11,816,308
(381,304)
154,924
(336,990)
107,770
(41,683)
18,419
15,886,289
3,146,233
7,577,605
6,262,050
25,165,168
12,722,943
13
Minority Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
Profit/(loss) after tax and exceptional items and
7,045,984
5,459,709
22,705,901
11,816,308
(381,304)
154,924
(336,990)
107,770
(41,683)
18,419
15,886,289
3,146,233
7,577,605
6,262,050
25,165,168
12,722,943
Minority Interest
15
Other Comprehensive income:
15.1
Gains/(Losses) from translating the financial
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(111,624)
(307,324)
(337,000)
(362,138)
statements of foreign operations
15.2
Fair value changes in available-for-sale financial
1,788,361
150,549
(3,612,287)
(1,305,873)
112,611
-
194,861
311,254
(1,261)
(166)
(12,653)
(9,024)
1,572,807
(213,933)
(3,746,701)
(1,012,348)
assets
15.3
Re-measurement of defined benefit pension fund
-
-
(719,000)
-
-
-
(8,881)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(719,000)
-
15.4
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15.5
Income tax relating to components of other
(536,508)
(45,165)
869,353
391,762
(33,783)
-
(55,794)
(93,376)
378
50
3,796
2,707
(471,842)
64,180
909,550
303,704
comprehensive income
16
Other comprehensive income for the year net
1,251,853
105,384
(3,461,934)
(914,111)
78,828
-
130,186
217,878
(883)
(116)
(8,857)
(6,317)
989,341
(457,077)
(3,893,151)
(1,070,782)
of tax
17
Total comprehensive income for the year
8,297,837
5,565,093
19,243,967
10,902,197
(302,476)
154,924
(206,804)
325,648
(42,566)
18,303
15,877,432
3,139,916
8,566,946
5,804,973
21,272,017
11,652,161
18
EARNINGS PER SHARE- DILUTED & BASIC KSHS
0.26
0.40
0.40
0.44
-
0.05
-
0.04
-
0.02
5.12
2.05
4.72
7.79
8.11
8.30
19
DIVIDEND PER SHARE - DECLARED KSHS
-
-
0.30
0.06
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.50
1.00
-
-
3.50
1.00
III
OTHER DISCLOSURES
1
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND ADVANCES
a) Gross Non-performing loans and advances
50,442,944
37,422,149
34,786,250
35,865,746
28,659,573
25,078,227
25,175,371
32,410,269
83,884,432
66,200,990
63,396,118
39,110,920
b) Less Interest in Suspense
5,832,716
4,403,204
4,050,790
4,204,282
5,381,122
4,895,141
4,530,646
4,921,259
11,641,695
9,641,413
8,984,349
4,533,209
c)Total Non-Performing Loans and Advances (a-b)
44,610,228
33,018,945
30,735,460
31,661,464
23,278,451
20,183,086
20,644,725
27,489,010
72,242,737
56,559,577
54,411,769
34,577,711
d) Less Loan Loss Provision
24,379,566
19,516,138
17,052,633
15,405,091
10,281,702
10,490,396
10,274,767
15,124,451
36,103,733
30,937,749
28,716,020
16,080,637
e) Net Non-Performing Loans and Advances(c-d)
20,230,662
13,502,807
13,682,827
16,256,373
12,996,749
9,692,690
10,369,958
12,364,559
36,139,004
25,621,828
25,695,749
18,497,074
f) Discounted Value of Securities
17,302,378
11,473,497
11,604,247
14,228,392
12,711,844
9,291,633
10,066,760
11,627,745
39,320,649
28,300,710
26,065,820
19,393,193
g) Net NPLs Exposure (e-f)
2,928,284
2,029,310
2,078,580
2,027,981
284,905
401,057
303,198
736,814
(3,181,645)
(2,678,882)
(370,071)
(896,119)
2
INSIDER LOANS AND ADVANCES
a) Directors, Shareholders and Associates
2,454,867
2,913,388
1,385,533
990,498
1
37
37
35,311
1,417,189
1,206,571
1,410,254
1,011,996
b) Employees
13,302,548
13,086,830
12,614,514
12,068,096
5,544,248
5,401,972
5,492,318
5,321,865
20,047,684
19,610,008
19,392,521
13,260,357
c)Total Insider Loans and Advances and other
15,757,415
16,000,218
14,000,047
13,058,594
5,544,249
5,402,009
5,492,355
5,357,176
21,464,873
20,816,579
20,802,775
14,272,353
facilities
3
OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
a)Letters of credit,guarantees, acceptances
76,782,495
79,374,884
76,191,558
71,301,258
7,007,850
7,547,409
6,396,276
6,043,674
93,455,265
98,351,717
91,779,400
77,029,779
b) Forwards, swaps and options
16,002,702
18,681,757
14,472,705
21,557,908
174,158
1,081,138
506,750
1,247,567
17,546,049
21,554,217
15,444,637
22,147,642
c) Other contingent liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
d)Total Contingent Liabilities
92,785,197
98,056,641
90,664,263
92,859,166
7,182,008
8,628,547
6,903,026
7,291,241
111,001,314
119,905,934
107,224,037
99,177,421
4
CAPITAL STRENGTH
a) Core capital
97,191,535
92,399,743
90,200,466
90,335,643
6,139,193
6,400,196
6,579,626
1,243,932
132,333,209
126,582,215
124,221,697
113,108,596
b) Minimum Statutory Capital
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000
7,724,796
7,651,564
6,470,636
6,557,053
c) Excess (a-b)
96,191,535
91,399,743
89,200,466
89,335,643
5,139,193
5,400,196
5,579,626
243,932
124,608,413
118,930,651
117,751,061
106,551,543
d) Supplementary Capital
7,998,750
11,697,078
10,866,500
7,680,000
1,190,008
1,165,133
1,154,704
1,206,558
11,328,510
14,586,458
13,515,952
8,902,095
e) Total Capital (a+d)
105,190,285
104,096,821
101,066,966
98,015,643
7,329,201
7,565,329
7,734,330
2,450,490
143,661,719
141,168,673
137,737,649
122,010,691
f) Total risk weighted assets
603,667,601
606,969,620
577,236,270
559,531,486
70,086,927
65,953,814
67,262,493
83,111,042
737,289,354
741,289,624
723,921,493
627,324,755
g) Core Capital/Total deposits Liabilities
16.5%
15.9%
17.1%
17.9%
5.9%
6.7%
7.2%
1.3%
17.5%
17.1%
18.1%
20.1%
h) Minimum statutory Ratio
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
8.0%
I) Excess
8.5%
7.9%
9.1%
9.9%
-2.1%
-1.3%
-0.8%
-6.7%
9.5%
9.1%
10.1%
12.1%
j) Core Capital / total risk weighted assets
16.1%
15.2%
15.6%
16.1%
8.8%
9.7%
9.8%
1.5%
17.9%
17.1%
17.2%
18.0%
k) Minimum Statutory Ratio
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
10.5%
l) Excess (j-k)
5.6%
4.7%
5.1%
5.6%
-1.7%
-0.8%
-0.7%
-9.0%
7.4%
6.6%
6.7%
7.5%
m) Total Capital/total risk weighted assets
17.4%
17.2%
17.5%
17.5%
10.5%
11.5%
11.5%
2.9%
19.5%
19.0%
19.0%
19.4%
n) Minimum statutory Ratio
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
o) Excess (m-n)
2.9%
2.7%
3.0%
3.0%
-4.0%
-3.0%
-3.0%
-11.6%
5.0%
4.5%
4.5%
4.9%
(p) Adjusted Core Capital/Total Deposit
17.0%
16.4%
17.7%
18.7%
6.0%
6.8%
7.3%
1.8%
17.8%
17.5%
18.6%
20.8%
Liabilities*
(q) Adjusted Core Capital/Total Risk Weighted
16.5%
15.7%
16.2%
16.8%
8.8%
9.8%
10.0%
2.0%
18.3%
17.5%
17.6%
18.6%
Assets*
(r) Adjusted Total Capital/Total Risk Weighted
17.8%
17.6%
18.1%
18.2%
10.5%
11.6%
11.7%
3.4%
19.8%
19.4%
19.5%
20.1%
Assets*
5
LIQUIDITY
a) Liquidity Ratio
34.7%
35.4%
30.8%
32.2%
50.2%
45.7%
46.1%
40.7%
40.0%
40.1%
37.1%
34.9%
b) Minimum Statutory Ratio
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
20.0%
c) Excess (a-b)
14.7%
15.4%
10.8%
12.2%
30.2%
25.7%
26.1%
20.7%
20.0%
20.1%
17.1%
14.9%
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
30 June 2019
Share
Share
Revenue and
Proposed
AS AT 30 JUNE 2020
Un-audited
Audited
Un-audited
AS AT 30 JUNE 2020
capital
premium
other reserves
dividend
Total
Kshs M
Kshs M
Kshs M
Kshs M
Kshs M
Kshs M
Kshs M
Kshs M
Cashflows generated from / (used in) operating activities
10,030
38,148
(5,472)
At 1 January 2020
3,213
27,690
90,805
8,033
129,741
Cashflows used in investing activities
(4,522)
(14,926)
(1,212)
Profit for the year
7,578
7,578
Cash flows used in financing activities
(7,721)
(10,649)
(1,344)
Other comprehensive income net of tax
2,853
2,853
Net Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,213
12,573
(8,028)
Dividend paid in the year
-
(8,033)
(8,033)
Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
63,202
50,629
50,629
Dividend proposed in the year
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June
60,989
63,202
42,601
At 30 June 2020
3,213
27,690
101,236
-
132,139
*The adjusted capital ratios include the expected credit loss Provisions added back to Capital in line with CBK guidance note Issued in April 2019 on implementation of IFRS 9
MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTORS:
The above financial statements are extracts from the books of the institution. The complete set of quarterly financial statements, statutory and qualitative disclosures can be accessed on the institution's website www.kcbgroup.com They may also be accessed at the institutions Head Office located at Kencom House, Moi Avenue, Nairobi, Kenya. The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on Wednesday 12 August,2020 and signed on its behalf by:
Andrew W. Kairu - Group Chairman | Joshua Oigara, CBS - Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director