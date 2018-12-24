Kcell AO : Appointment of new Chief Executive Officer...

Almaty, 24 December 2018 - Kcell Joint Stock Company («Kcell» or the «Company») (LSE, KASE: KCEL), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, provides notification that the Board of Directors has adopted the following decisions:

To terminate the authority of Mansurdzhon Khamidov as Chief Executive Officer of Kcell JSC, and appoint Damir Zhanbakiev as Chief Executive Officer of Kcell JSC, effective from 24 December 2018. Damir Zhanbakiev will hold the position of Kcell JSC Chief Executive Officer until a decision is made by the Board of Directors of Kcell JSC on the election of a new Chief Executive Officer.

