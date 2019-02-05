Kcell AO : Credit agreement with Subsidiary JSC VTB Bank (Kazakhstan)...

Log in
02/05/2019

Almaty, 5 February 2019 - Kcell Joint Stock Company («Kcell» or the «Company») (LSE, KASE: KCEL), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, announces that it has entered into a credit line agreement with Subsidiary JSC VTB Bank (Kazakhstan) for KZT 5 billion for a period of 12 months. The purpose of the agreement is to finance working capital, including the refinancing of debt from other banks. The interest rate is set at 10.9% per annum and one-off commission for the organization of 0.25%.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Irina Shol

Tel: +7 727 2582755, ext. 1002

Investor_relations@kcell.kz

Media

Natalia Eskova

Tel: +7 727 2582755, ext. 1902

Pressa@kcell.kz

International Media

Instinctif Partners

Kay Larsen, Galyna Kulachek,

Tel: +44 207 457 2020

Company Overview

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network, which covers substantially all of the populated territory of Kazakhstan.

In December 2012, Kcell successfully completed its offering of GDR's on the London Stock Exchange and common shares on KASE. The price was set at USD 10.50 per GDR and KZT 1,578.68 per share with each GDR representing one share. The offering consisted of 50 million shares, which represent 25 percent of Kcell's share capital.

On 21 December 2018, Kazakhtelecom JSC acquired the 75 percent stake in Kcell held by Telia Company and Fintur Holdings B.V.

Kcell plans to continue investing in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality services. Kcell aims to provide high quality services at competitive prices, expand its offering of products and services, while maintaining the high quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.

Disclaimer

Kcell JSC published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 10:58:05 UTC
Financials (KZT)
Sales 2018 151 B
EBIT 2018 26 343 M
Net income 2018 13 931 M
Debt 2018 62 187 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 26,23
P/E ratio 2019 19,53
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,78x
Capitalization 367 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 199  KZT
Spread / Average Target -35%
Managers
NameTitle
Kaspars Kukelis Chief Executive Officer
Jan Erik Rudberg Chairman
Andis Locmelis Financial Director
Sasa Lekovic Director-Technology
William H. R. Aylward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KCELL AO966
CHINA MOBILE LTD.12.02%217 633
AT&T3.75%215 502
NTT DOCOMO INC7.53%89 622
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP20.66%84 618
KDDI CORP3.51%61 862
