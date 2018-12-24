Log in
News 
News

Kcell AO : Information regarding completion of transfer of 75 percent of ordinary shares in Kcell JSC to JSC Kazakhtelecom...

12/24/2018 | 11:45am CET

Almaty, 24 December 2018 - Kcell Joint Stock Company («Kcell» or the «Company») (LSE, KASE: KCEL), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, provides notification of changes in the composition of shareholders owning 10 or more percent of voting shares of Kcell JSC:

  1. Date of change in the composition of shareholders owning 10 or more percent of the issuer's voting shares (the date of registration of changes in the register of holders of securities or the nominal holding accounting system) is 21 December 2018.
  1. Full name and location of the legal entity included in the list of shareholders - Kazakhtelecom JSC, Republic of Kazakhstan, 010000, Astana, Esil district, Sauran str., 12.
  1. Full name and location of legal entities excluded from the list of shareholders - Fintur Holdings B.V., Rodezand 34 K, 3011AN Rotterdam, the Netherlands. TeliaSonera Kazakhstan Holding B.V., Rodezand 34, 3011AN Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Enquiries:

Kcell

Investor Relations

Irina Shol

Tel: +7 727 2582755 ext. 1002

Investor_relations@kcell.kz

Media

Natalya Eskova

Теl: +7 727 2582755 ext. 1902

Pressa@kcell.kz

International Media

Instinctif Partners

Tel: +44 207 457 2020

Kay Larsen, Galyna Kulachek

Company Overview

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network which covers substantially all of the populated territory of Kazakhstan.

In December 2012, Kcell successfully completed its offering of GDR's on the London Stock Exchange and common shares on KASE. The price was set at USD 10.50 per GDR and KZT 1,578.68 per share with each GDR representing one share. The offering consisted of a sale by TeliaSonera of 50 million shares, which represent 25 percent of Kcell's share capital.

Kcell plans to benefit from the significant growth potential for mobile data services in Kazakhstan. The Company intends to continue to invest in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality services. Kcell aims to maintain its market leadership in terms of revenue and the number of subscribers by offering its products and services at competitive prices, expanding its offering of products and services, maintaining the high quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.

Disclaimer

Kcell JSC published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:44:12 UTC
