Kcell AO : Interim Results for January – September 2018...

Almaty, 19 October 2018 - Kcell Joint Stock Company ('Kcell' or the 'Company') (LSE,

KASE: KCEL), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, announces its interim results for January - September 2018.

Third quarter

Net sales increased by 3.8 percent to KZT 38,970 million (37,549). Service revenue decreased to KZT 33,668 million (34,695).

EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, was stable at KZT 14,593 million (14,626). EBITDA margin of 37.4 percent (39.0).

Operating income, excluding non-recurring items, decreased by 11.9 percent to KZT 7,875 million (8,943).

Net financial items decreased to KZT -2,181 million (-2,267).

Net income decreased by 22.7 percent to KZT 3,007 million (3,889).

Free cash flow decreased to KZT 3,762 million (3,986).

During the quarter, the Company's subscriber base declined to 9,234 thousand (10,062). This was due to higher churn of inactive promo SIM cards as a result of the revised strategic priorities - moving from quantity driven distribution to value driven acquisition.

Nine-month period

Net sales grew by 2.2 percent to KZT 111,659 million (109,262). Service revenue down 2.8 percent to KZT 98,000 million (100,848).

EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, decreased by 3.5 percent to KZT 39,974 million (41,427). EBITDA margin of 35.8 percent (37.9).

Operating income, excluding non-recurring items, down 16.5 percent to KZT 20,354 million (24,376).

Net financial items decreased to KZT -6,346 million (-6,911).

Net income increased by 10.3 percent to KZT 9,380 million (8,506).

Free cash flow decreased to KZT 4,103 million (8,190).

The number of subscribers decreased by 767 thousand year-on-year (10,001)