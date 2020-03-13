Log in
Kcell Joint Stock : Conference Call and Year-end Report January-December 2019...

03/13/2020 | 07:23am EDT

Almaty, 13 March 2020 - Kcell Joint Stock Company ('Kcell' or the 'Company') (LSE, KASE: KCEL; AIX: KCEL, KCEL.Y), the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, will announce its results for January - December 2019on 19 March 2020.

Kcell will host an analyst conference call on 19 March 2020 at 11:00 UK time / 14:00 Moscow / 17:00 Almaty. The conference will be held in English, audio webcast will be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/kcell20200319

Dial in details are as follows:

UK Toll Free:

0800 279 7204

Standard International Dial-in:

+44 330 336 9411

Russia Toll Free:

8 10 8002 8675011

Russia Local Call number:

+7 495 646 9190

USA Toll Free:

888 204 4368

USA Dial-In:

+1 929 477 0402

Conference ID

9719253

A presentation will be available on the Company website shortly before the conference call on www.investors.kcell.kz./en

Enquiries:

Kcell

Investor Relations

Irina Shol

+7 727 2582755, ext. 1002

Investor_relations@kcell.kz

International Media

Instinctif Partners

+44 207 457 2020

Kay Larsen, Galyna Kulachek

Company Overview

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services (VAS) such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass-market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network which covers substantially all of the territory of Kazakhstan.

In December 2012, Kcell successfully completed its offering of GDR's on the London Stock Exchange and common shares on KASE. The price was set at USD 10.50 per GDR and KZT 1,578.68 per share with each GDR representing one share. The offering consisted of a sale of 50 million shares, which represent 25 percent of Kcell's share capital.

On 21 December 2018, Kazakhtelecom JSC purchased 75 percent of shares of Kcell owned by Telia Company and Fintur Holdings B.V.

The Company intends to continue to invest in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality services. Kcell aims to maintain high standards of service in the market by offering its products and services at competitive prices, expanding its offering of products and services, maintaining the quality of its network and enhancing its brand value.

Disclaimer

Kcell JSC published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:22:02 UTC
Financials (KZT)
Sales 2019 154 B
EBIT 2019 26 758 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 49 732 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,42x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 478 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 814,60  KZT
Last Close Price 2 391,82  KZT
Spread / Highest target -2,58%
Spread / Average Target -24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaspars Kukelis Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Alexey Nikolaevich Buyanov Chairman
Bunyod Ramatov Chief Financial Officer
Sasa Lekovic Director-Technology
Askar Alibekovich Yesserkegenov Chief Technical Director
Categories
