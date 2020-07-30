Log in
Kcell Joint Stock Company

KCELL JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(KCEL)
Kcell Joint Stock : Online Issuer Day at KASE dedicated to Kcell JSC...

07/30/2020 | 06:11am EDT

August 4, 2020 at 10:30 Almaty time

Kcell JSC will hold the Issuer Day event at the KASE platform. The event will feature an online meeting of Kcell's executives with investors, professional participants of the securities market and media representatives, dedicated to its H1 2020 results.

At the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of Kcell JSC Kaspars Kukelis will present the results for H1 2020, including operating and financial performance indicators, as well as inform the audience about the Company's upcoming projects and plans.

'Our key priority remains the same - to ensure that we continue to provide the leading technology, products and services that help our society and economy to function effectively during this extremely challenging period for our country and for the entire global economy,' Kaspars Kukelis noted in his comments to H1 2020 results.

To join the event, send your details (name, positions, email) to customers@kase.kz

Disclaimer

Kcell JSC published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:10:09 UTC
