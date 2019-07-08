KCOM : Adjournment of Court Meeting and General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8 July 2019

KCOM GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Statement regarding the adjournment of Court Meeting and General Meeting scheduled to be held on 11 July 2019

Following the announcement earlier today by Humber Bidco Limited (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited (acting in its capacity as sole corporate trustee of Universities Superannuation Scheme)) of a revised cash offer for KCOM Group Public Limited Company ('KCOM'), as a result of which the auction procedure announced by the Takeover Panel on 4 July 2019 ('Auction Procedure') will continue (and will not end until, at the earliest, 5.00pm on Tuesday 9 July 2019), the board of directors of KCOM announces that it proposes to adjourn the Court Meeting and the General Meeting scheduled to be held on 11 July 2019.

A further announcement will be made following the conclusion of the Auction Procedure.

In this announcement the terms 'Court Meeting' and 'General Meeting' have the meanings given to them in the scheme document (relating to the offer for KCOM announced on 3 June 2019 by MEIF 6 Fibre Limited, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp (an investment fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited)) which was posted to KCOM shareholders on 18 June 2019 ('Scheme Document').

Enquiries:

KCOM Group Public Limited Tel: +44 (0) 1482 602 595 Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer Cathy Phillips, Investor Relations Rothschild & Co (Lead financial adviser to KCOM) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 Warner Mandel Yasmine Benkhanouche Pietro Franchi Peel Hunt LLP (Joint financial adviser and joint broker to KCOM) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Charles Batten Edward Knight Max Irwin Investec Bank plc (Joint financial adviser and joint broker to KCOM) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 Patrick Robb Andrew Pinder Sebastian Lawrence FTI Consulting (PR adviser to KCOM) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ed Bridges Matt Dixon Jamie Ricketts

Further Information

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to any offer or otherwise.

