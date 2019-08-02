Log in
KCOM : Announcement of Cancellation of Listing

08/02/2019 | 03:45am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 August 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

OF

KCOM GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

by

MEIF 6 FIBRE LIMITED

a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp

(an investment fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited)

implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under

Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Announcement of Cancellation of Listing

Further to the announcements by KCOM Group Public Limited Company (KCOM) and MEIF 6 Fibre yesterday, 1 August 2019, that the Scheme had become Effective in accordance with its terms, KCOM confirms that the admission of KCOM Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, were cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. today.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meanings as given to them in the scheme document sent to KCOM Shareholders on 18 June 2019 in relation to the Scheme.

All times set out in this announcement are London times.

Enquiries:

KCOM

+44 (0) 1482 602 595

Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer

Cathy Phillips, Investor Relations

Rothschild & Co (Lead financial adviser to KCOM)

+44 (0) 20 7280 5000

Warner Mandel

Yasmine Benkhanouche

Pietro Franchi

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint financial adviser and joint broker to KCOM)

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Charles Batten

Edward Knight

Max Irwin

Investec Bank plc (Joint financial adviser and joint broker to KCOM)

+44 (0) 20 7597 5970

Patrick Robb

Andrew Pinder

Sebastian Lawrence

FTI Consulting (PR adviser to KCOM)

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ed Bridges

Matt Dixon

Jamie Ricketts

Important notices

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited (Rothschild & Co), which is regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting exclusively for KCOM and no one else in relation to the Acquisition and/or other matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than KCOM for providing the protections afforded to clients of Rothschild & Co or for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition, the contents of this announcement or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein.

Peel Hunt LLP (Peel Hunt), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting for KCOM and no-one else in connection with the Acquisition and/or other matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than KCOM for the protections offered to its clients nor for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition or any matters referred to in this announcement.

Investec Bank plc (Investec), which is authorised by the PRA and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA and the PRA, is acting exclusively for KCOM and no one else in relation to the Acquisition and/or other matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than KCOM for providing the protections afforded to the clients of Investec or for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition, the contents of this announcement or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein.

Disclaimer

KCom Group plc published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:44:08 UTC
