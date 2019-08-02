KCOM : Announcement of Cancellation of Listing

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

2 August 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

OF

KCOM GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

by

MEIF 6 FIBRE LIMITED

a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp

(an investment fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited)

implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under

Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Announcement of Cancellation of Listing

Further to the announcements by KCOM Group Public Limited Company (KCOM) and MEIF 6 Fibre yesterday, 1 August 2019, that the Scheme had become Effective in accordance with its terms, KCOM confirms that the admission of KCOM Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, were cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. today.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meanings as given to them in the scheme document sent to KCOM Shareholders on 18 June 2019 in relation to the Scheme.

All times set out in this announcement are London times.

KCOM +44 (0) 1482 602 595 Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer Cathy Phillips, Investor Relations Rothschild & Co (Lead financial adviser to KCOM) +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 Warner Mandel Yasmine Benkhanouche Pietro Franchi Peel Hunt LLP (Joint financial adviser and joint broker to KCOM) +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Charles Batten Edward Knight Max Irwin Investec Bank plc (Joint financial adviser and joint broker to KCOM) +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 Patrick Robb Andrew Pinder Sebastian Lawrence FTI Consulting (PR adviser to KCOM) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ed Bridges Matt Dixon Jamie Ricketts

