KCOM : Change of Company Secretary

KCOM Group PLC
Change of Company Secretary
KCOM Group PLC (the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Sally Jones as Company Secretary with effect from 5 November 2018. Sally is a qualified lawyer and has previously worked as the Company Secretary of Zenith Vehicle Contracts Limited.
Her appointment follows the resignation of Kathy Smith, who left the business to pursue another opportunity and therefore resigned as Company Secretary, with effect from 21 August 2018.
Graham Holden said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Sally to the business. We would also like to thank Kathy for her valuable contribution to both the Board and the wider business over the past 13 years. We wish her every success for the future.'
Anna Bielby, Interim Chief Financial Officer, has assumed the role of Company Secretary until Sally joins the Company.
