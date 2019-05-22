Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  KCOM Group PLC    KCOM   GB0007448250

KCOM GROUP PLC

(KCOM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/22 07:37:33 am
97.35 GBp   -0.15%
07:38aKCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group PLC
PU
05:28aKCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
PU
05/20KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

The KCOM Group Plc Share Incentive Plan (SIP)

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

1) Trustee - Yorkshire Building Society

2) Beneficiaries - employees of The KCOM Group Plc Share Incentive Plan

3) Settlor - KCOM Group Plc

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

KCOM Group Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

21st May 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

8225800

1.5923

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

8225800

1.5923

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary shares

Sale

104504

£0.975

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

Ordinary shares

Transfer of ownership - 10000

Yorkshire Building Society (as Trustee) of the Share Incentive Plan (SIP) has transferred legal ownership to beneficial owners (Participants of the SIP AKA employees of KCOM)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

22nd May 2019

Contact name:

Vicky Oygard

Telephone number:

01274 263001

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

KCom Group plc published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KCOM GROUP PLC
07:38aKCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group PLC
PU
05:28aKCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
PU
05/20KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PU
05/20KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group PLC
PU
05/17KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCom Group plc
AQ
05/17KCOM : Recommended Cash Acquisition
PU
05/16FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : KCOM Group plc
PU
05/16KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PU
05/15Ofcom to Force Telecom Providers to Tell Customers About Best Deals
DJ
05/13KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 284 M
EBIT 2019 25,9 M
Net income 2019 -11,2 M
Debt 2019 60,8 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 36,22
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Capitalization 504 M
Chart KCOM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
KCOM Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCOM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,79  GBP
Spread / Average Target -19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Marie de Smedt Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Royce EVP-Technology Service & Operations
Anna Bielby Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mike Davies Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KCOM GROUP PLC33.56%640
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.83%244 048
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.50%87 541
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.01%81 176
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 621
TELEFONICA-1.87%41 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About