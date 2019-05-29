Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  KCOM Group PLC    KCOM   GB0007448250

KCOM GROUP PLC

(KCOM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/29 10:29:18 am
96.85 GBp   +0.89%
10:09aKCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group Plc
PU
05/28KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group Plc
PU
05/24KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:09am EDT

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1.KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Sand Grove Capital Management LLP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

Fund(s) for whom Sand Grove Capital Management LLP is the Investment Manager
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

KCOM Group Plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

28 May 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 10p ordinary
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 36,796,778 7.12%
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

36,796,778 7.12%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities Price per unit
10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 593,472 97.00
10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 600,000 96.76

(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4.OTHER INFORMATION

(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c)Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No
Date of disclosure: 29 May 2019
Contact name: Penelope Brudenell-Bruce
Telephone number: +44 203 770 8614

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005339/en/

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Source: Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Disclaimer

KCom Group plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 14:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KCOM GROUP PLC
10:09aKCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group Plc
PU
05/28KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group Plc
PU
05/24KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PU
05/24KCOM : Holding(s) in Company
PU
05/23FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : KCOM Group plc
PU
05/22KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group PLC
PU
05/22KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
PU
05/20KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PU
05/20KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group PLC
PU
05/17KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCom Group plc
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 284 M
EBIT 2019 25,9 M
Net income 2019 -9,63 M
Debt 2019 60,8 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,36
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 496 M
Chart KCOM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
KCOM Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCOM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,79  GBP
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Marie de Smedt Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Royce EVP-Technology Service & Operations
Anna Bielby Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mike Davies Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KCOM GROUP PLC31.51%628
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.46%242 890
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP10.46%88 327
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.97%81 147
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 087
TELEFONICA-1.19%42 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About