Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  KCOM Group PLC    KCOM   GB0007448250

KCOM GROUP PLC

(KCOM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/17 03:30:08 am
110.2 GBp   +0.36%
02:44aKCOM : Form 8 (OPD) - KCOM Group PLC
PU
06/14KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group PLC
AQ
06/13KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCom Group Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KCOM : Form 8 (OPD) - KCOM Group PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 02:44am EDT

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

MEIF 6 Fibre Limited (a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp)

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

KCOM GROUP PLC

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEROR

(e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

14 June 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

NIL

0

NIL

0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

NIL

0

NIL

0

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

NIL

0

NIL

0

TOTAL:

None

None

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

None

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

None

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

None

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

17 June 2019

Contact name:

Nathan Luckey

Telephone number:

+44 (0)20 3037 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

KCom Group plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 06:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KCOM GROUP PLC
02:44aKCOM : Form 8 (OPD) - KCOM Group PLC
PU
06/14KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group PLC
AQ
06/13KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCom Group Plc
PU
06/12KCOM : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - kcom group plc
PU
06/10KCOM : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - kcom group plc
PU
06/10KCOM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
PU
06/07KCOM : Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PU
06/07KCOM : Macquarie Set To Acquire Telecom Beast KCOM For 563m
AQ
06/06FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : KCOM Group plc
PU
06/05KCOM : Adjournment of Court Meeting and General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 284 M
EBIT 2019 25,9 M
Net income 2019 -9,63 M
Debt 2019 60,8 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capitalization 568 M
Chart KCOM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
KCOM Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KCOM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,79  GBP
Spread / Average Target -28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Sutherland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Jean-Marie de Smedt Non-Executive Chairman
Sean Royce EVP-Technology Service & Operations
Anna Bielby Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mike Davies Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KCOM GROUP PLC50.41%720
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.66%233 171
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.45%88 436
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.85%81 568
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 656
ORANGE-2.37%42 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About