KCOM : Increased Cash Offer for KCOM

8 July 2019

INCREASED CASH OFFER

for

KCOM GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (KCOM)

by

HUMBER BIDCO LIMITED (BIDCO)

a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited (USSL) (acting in its capacity as sole corporate trustee of Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS))

to be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006(the Scheme)

1. Introduction

On 24 April 2019, the boards of KCOM and Bidco announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by Bidco, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of USSL, for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of KCOM for 97 pence for each KCOM Share (the Original Offer) (the Original Offer Announcement). On 9 May 2019, the scheme document relating to the Acquisition (the Original Scheme Document) was published and posted (or otherwise made available) to KCOM Shareholders (other than KCOM Shareholders in certain Restricted Jurisdictions) and, for information purposes only, to persons with information rights.

On 3 June 2019, the boards of MEIF 6 Fibre Limited (MEIF 6 Fibre), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp (an investment fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited), and KCOM announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by MEIF 6 Fibre for 108 pence for each KCOM Share (the MEIF Announcement). The MEIF Announcement stated that, in light of the proposal by MEIF 6 Fibre, the KCOM Directors had withdrawn their recommendation of the offer by Bidco and proposed to adjourn the Court Meeting and the General Meeting convened for 5 June 2019.

On 4 July 2019, the Panel ruled upon the terms of the Auction Process, and each of Bidco, MEIF 6 Fibre and KCOM accepted the ruling. The Panel announced the terms of the Auction Process on the same day.

In accordance with the terms of the Auction Process, Bidco hereby announces the terms of the Increased Offer.

2. Terms of the Increased Offer

The Increased Offer will be made subject to the conditions and on the terms contained in the Revised Scheme Document, which (save as set out in that document) will incorporate the terms and conditions contained in the Original Scheme Document by cross-reference. The Increased Offer will be made on the following basis:

for each KCOM Share 108.5 pence in cash

The Increased Offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of KCOM at approximately £566 million. The bases and sources of certain financial information contained in this announcement are set out in Appendix 1.

Under the Increased Offer, fractions of pence will be paid to KCOM Scheme Shareholders and cash entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest penny.

If any dividend or other distribution is declared or paid in respect of KCOM Shares on or after the date of this announcement, Bidco will reduce the Increased Offer price by the amount of such dividend or other distribution for each KCOM Share, in which case eligible KCOM Shareholders will be entitled to receive and retain such dividend or other distribution.

It is intended that the Increased Offer will be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act. In accordance with Rule 32.1 of the Takeover Code, Bidco anticipates that the Revised Scheme Document containing such details of the Increased Offer as are required by the Panel will be published by KCOM in due course.

3. Amendment to Equity Commitment Letter

Bidco further announces that the Equity Commitment Letter, a summary of which was included in paragraph 6 of Appendix 3 (Additional Information) to the Original Scheme Document, has been amended for the purpose of implementing the Increased Offer. Copies of the amended Equity Commitment Letter will be available on USSL's website at www.uss.co.uk and KCOM's website at www.kcomplc.com.

Arma Partners and Gleacher Shacklock, financial advisers to Bidco, are each satisfied that sufficient cash resources are available to Bidco to enable it to satisfy, in full, the cash consideration payable to KCOM Shareholders by Bidco under the terms of the Increased Offer.

4. Conditions

The Increased Offer will be made subject to the conditions and on the terms contained in the Revised Scheme Document, which (save as set out in that document) will incorporate by cross-reference the terms and conditions contained in the Original Scheme Document. Bidco notes that, as announced on 26 June 2019, the FCA provided written confirmation on 4 June 2019 that it has determined unconditionally to approve the Acquisition.

5. Irrevocable undertakings

Bidco has not received any irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent since the announcement of the Original Offer. The irrevocable undertakings and letter of intent set out in the Original Offer Announcement are no longer binding, in light of the MEIF Announcement.

6. Extension of lapsing dates

Under the terms of the Original Scheme Document, the Acquisition will lapse if:

(i) the Court Meeting and the General Meeting are not held by 27 June 2019 (the Shareholder Meeting Lapsing Date) (or such later date as may be agreed between Bidco and KCOM and, in the case of the Court Meeting, as the Court may allow); and

(ii) the Court Hearing to approve the Scheme is not held by 2 July 2019 (the Hearing Lapsing Date) (or such later date as may be agreed between Bidco and KCOM and as the Court may allow).

As announced on 26 June 2019, Bidco and KCOM have agreed to:

(i) extend the Shareholder Meeting Lapsing Date from 11.59 p.m. on 27 June 2019 to 14 August 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed between Bidco and KCOM); and

(ii) extendthe Hearing Lapsing Date from 11.59 p.m. on 2 July 2019 to 23 August 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed between Bidco and KCOM).

7. Compliance with Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code

Except as set out above, Bidco confirms that there have been no changes to the information contained in the Original Scheme Document, in connection with the following requirements of Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code:

(i) terms of the Increased Offer (contained in Part I, Paragraph 2, Part II, Paragraph 2 and Part II, Paragraph 10 of the Original Scheme Document);

(ii) identity of the offeror (i.e. Bidco) (contained in Part I, Paragraph 5 of the Original Scheme Document);

(iii) conditions or pre-conditions to which the Increased Offer is subject (contained in Appendix 1 to the Original Scheme Document);

(iv) intentions of Bidco with regard to the business, employees and pension schemes of KCOM (contained in Part I, Paragraph 6 of the Original Scheme Document);

(v) details of any arrangements to which Bidco is a party which relate to circumstances in which it may or may not invoke or seek to invoke a pre-condition or a condition to the Increased Offer and the consequences of its doing so (contained in Paragraph 13.1 of Appendix 3 to the Original Scheme Document);

(vi) details of any relevant securities of KCOM in which Bidco or any party acting in concert with it has an interest or any person acting in concert with it has a right to subscribe (contained in Paragraph 3.3 of Appendix 3 to the Original Scheme Document);

(vii) details of irrevocable undertakings or letters of intent procured by Bidco or any person acting in concert with it (contained in Part I, Paragraph 9, Part II, Paragraph 4 and Paragraph 8 of Appendix 3 to the Original Scheme Document);

(viii) details of any relevant securities of KCOM which Bidco or any person acting in concert with it has borrowed or lent (contained in Paragraph 3.3 of Appendix 3 to the Original Scheme Document);

(ix) details of any dealing arrangements of the kind referred to in Note 11 on the definition of acting in concert to which Bidco or any party acting in concert with it is a party (contained in Paragraph 3.3 of Appendix 3 to the Original Scheme Document);

(x) any offer-related arrangements (contained in Part II, Paragraph 13 of the Original Scheme Document); and

(xi) address of USSL's website on which documents are published (contained in Paragraph 14 of Appendix 3 to the Original Scheme Document).

The Original Scheme Document will remain available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in certain jurisdictions, on USSL's website at www.uss.co.uk and KCOM's website at www.kcomplc.com. The contents of USSL's and Bidco's websites are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.

Terms and expressions in this announcement shall, unless defined in Appendix 2, have the same meanings as given to them in the Original Scheme Document.

Enquiries:

USSL +44 (0) 20 7972 6321 Michael Powell Rob Horsnall Bob Hewson Arma Partners LLP (Financial adviser to Bidco) David Smith Tom Wells Andrew Wheatley +44 (0) 20 7290 8100 Gleacher Shacklock LLP (Financial adviser to Bidco) +44 (0) 20 7484 1150 James Dawson Malcolm Roberts Lewis Robinson Finsbury +44 (0) 20 7251 3801 Michael Turner Richard Webster-Smith

APPENDIX 1

Sources of information and bases of calculation

(a) As at close of business on the Last Practicable Date, KCOM had 516,603,910 ordinary shares in issue.

(b) The value placed by the Acquisition on the existing issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of KCOM has been calculated on the basis of:

(i) 516,603,910 KCOM Shares in issue on the Last Practicable Date; and

(ii) Up to 4,688,855 KCOM Shares which may be issued on or after the date of this announcement on the exercise of options or vesting of awards under the KCOM LTIP (taking into account the exercise by KCOM's remuneration committee of applicable discretions).

APPENDIX 2

Definitions

Unless the context otherwise requires and save to the extent superseded in this announcement, the definitions set out in the Original Scheme Document shall also apply in this announcement, together with the following definitions: