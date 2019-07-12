KCOM : Recommendation of revised MEIF 6 Fibre offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

12 July 2019

KCOM Group Public Limited Company

Statement regarding the recent announcements by Humber Bidco Limited (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Universities Superannuation Scheme Limited (acting in its capacity as sole corporate trustee of Universities Superannuation Scheme)) ('Bidco') and MEIF 6 Fibre Limited (a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 6 SCSp(an investment fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe ) Limited)) ('MEIF 6 Fibre')

The Board of KCOM Group Public Limited Company('KCOM') notes the recent announcements by Bidco of a revised cash offer of 113 pence per KCOM Share (the 'USS Offer') and by MEIF 6 Fibre of a revised cash offer of 120.3 pence per KCOM Share (the 'MEIF 6 Fibre Offer'), in each case made during the auction procedure announced by the Panel on 4 July 2019. Bidco has confirmed that the USS Offer will be implemented under substantially the same terms as its offer set out in the scheme document dated 9 May 2019. MEIF 6 Fibre has confirmed that the MEIF 6 Fibre Offer will be implemented under substantially the same terms as its offer set out in the scheme document dated 18 June 2019 (the 'MEIF 6 Fibre Scheme Document').

Under the terms of the MEIF 6 Fibre Offer, KCOM Shareholders will be entitled to receive 120.3 pence in cash for each KCOM Share. The price of 120.3 pence per KCOM Share represents:

· a premium of 66 per cent to the Closing Price of 72.5 pence for each KCOM Share on 23 April 2019 (being the last Business Day prior to commencement of the Offer Period);

· a premium of 7.3 pence to the USS Offer;

· an increase of 12.3 pence on the offer announced by MEIF 6 Fibre on 3 June 2019;

· a premium of 69 per cent to the volume weighted average share price of 71.2 pence per KCOM Share in the 30 days prior to 23 April 2019 (being the last Business Day prior to commencement of the Offer Period); and

· an aggregate value of £627 million for KCOM's issued and to be issued share capital.

In light of the superior proposal put forward by MEIF 6 Fibre as compared to the USS Offer, the KCOM Directors, who have been so advised by Rothschild & Co as to the financial terms of the MEIF 6 Fibre Offer, consider the terms of the MEIF 6 Fibre Offer to be fair and reasonable. In providing its advice to the KCOM Directors, Rothschild & Co has taken into account the commercial assessments of the KCOM Directors.

Accordingly, the KCOM Directors recommend unanimously that KCOM Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme in respect of the MEIF 6 Fibre Offer at the Court Meeting, and in favour of the General Meeting Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting, which meetings will be re-convened as soon as reasonably practicable.

The KCOM Directors advise KCOM Shareholders to take no action in relation to the USS Offer.

A further announcement will be made in due course with an indicative timetable setting out key dates for the implementation of the MEIF 6 Fibre Offer.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the MEIF 6 Fibre Scheme Document.

Enquiries

KCOM Group Public Limited CompanyTel: 014 8260 2595

Graham Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer

Cathy Phillips, Investor Relations

Rothschild & Co (Lead financial adviser to KCOM) Tel: 020 7280 5000

Warner Mandel

Yasmine Benkhanouche

Pietro Franchi

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint financial adviser and joint broker to KCOM)Tel: 020 7418 8900

Charles Batten

Edward Knight

Max Irwin

Investec Bank plc (Joint financial adviser and joint broker to KCOM)Tel: 020 7597 5970

Patrick Robb

Andrew Pinder

Sebastian Lawrence

FTI Consulting LLP (PR adviser to KCOM)Tel: 020 3727 1137

Edward Bridges

Matt Dixon

Jamie Ricketts

Leah Dudley

