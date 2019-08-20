Log in
Japan's Docomo to resume orders of Huawei P30 Pro smartphones

08/20/2019 | 01:55am EDT
Logo of NTT Docomo is seen at its flagship shop in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - NTT Docomo will resume taking orders of Huawei P30 Pro smartphones from Wednesday, the largest Japanese telco said on its website.

Docomo will join the list of other major Japanese carriers - KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp - and resume sales of new smartphones from China's Huawei Technologies.

The Japanese company had discontinued taking orders of new Huawei handsets in May after Washington blacklisted the Chinese manufacturer, alleging that Huawei is involved in activities contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.

The United States on Monday extended a reprieve that permits Huawei to buy components from U.S. companies to supply existing customers, but it also moved to add more than 40 of Huawei's units to its economic blacklist.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Yoshiyasu Shida, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
